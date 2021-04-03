पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुराना वार्ड 45, अब वार्ड 32:टूटी सड़कों की मरम्मत करवाने की तरफ गंभीरता से ध्यान देना चाहिए

एरिया में कई जगह अंदरूनी सड़कों की हालत काफी खस्ता है। इसके चलते लोगों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी टू-व्हीलर वाहन चालकों को उठानी पड़ती है। क्योंकि कार चालक तो जैसे-तैसे टूटी सड़कों से होकर गुजर जाते हैं। लेकिन टू-व्हीलर वाहन चालक इन टूटी सड़कों के चलते गिर कर सड़क हादसों का शिकार होते हैं। नगर निगम को चाहिए कि वे शहर की मुख्य सड़कों के साथ-साथ शहर की अंदरूनी हिस्से की सड़कों की हलात सुधारने की तरफ भी अपना ध्यान दे। जिससे कि इन क्षेत्रों के लोगों को राहत पहुंचाई जा सके।

