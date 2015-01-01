पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट से याचिका रद्द:अकाली दल को हाईकोर्ट से झटका, रिजर्वेशन की याचिका की रद्द; अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएंगे

मोहाली3 घंटे पहले
7 दिसंबर को मामले की सुनवाई कर फैसला रिजर्व कर दिया था।
  • वार्ड को गलत तरीके से रिजर्व किए जाने के खिलाफ दायर की थी हाईकोर्ट में याचिका

नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर की गई वार्डबंदी तथा रिजर्वेशन पर अकाली दल तथा भाजपा की ओर से आपति दर्ज करवाई गई थी। जिसके बाद अकाली दल की ओर से गलत तरीके से रिजर्व किए गए अपने पूर्व पार्षदों के वार्डस को लेकर पंजाब व हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट का दरवाजा भी खटखटाया था।

इस रिजर्वेशन की याचिका पर कोर्ट में करीब एक सप्ताह तक सरकार तथा अकाली दल के पूर्व पार्षद सुखदेव सिंह पटवारी तथा बच्चन सिंह की ओर से भी अपने पक्ष के लिए दलील दी गई थी। जिसके बाद 7 दिसंबर को हाईकोर्ट ने इस मामले की सुनवाई कर फैसला रिजर्व कर दिया था। करीब एक सप्ताह अब बुधवार को कोर्ट ने सुबह इस याचिका को ही खारिज कर दिया है।

याचिकाकत्र्ता सुखदेव सिंह पटवारी ने कहा कि फैंसले की कॉपी अभी नहीं मिली है। कॉपी मिलने के बाद अगली कार्रवाई के लिए अपने एडवोकेटस के बाद सलाह की जाएगी। इसी प्रकार अकाली दल के पूर्व पार्षद आरपी शर्मा ने कहा कि फैंसले का अध्यन करने के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अपील की जाएगी। कांग्रेसी पार्षद कुलजीत सिंह बेदी तथा जसप्रीत सिंह गिल ने कहा कि राजनीति से प्रेरित आधारहीन तर्कों पर केस अधारित था ओर कोर्ट ने सही निर्णय लिया है और इंसाफ किया।

दो अकाली पार्षदों के वार्ड रिजर्व करने पर पहुंचे थे कोर्ट

अकाली पार्षद सुखदेव सिंह पटवारी ने याचिका में कहा था कि उनका वार्ड गलत तरीके से काटा गया है और उनके वार्ड को रिजर्व किया गया है। इसी प्रकार से बच्चन सिंह ने भी एक याचिका दायर की थी। जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि जो फेज-6 के पूर्व पार्षद आरपी शर्मा है उनके वार्ड है को जानबूझ कर शेडयूल कास्ट लेडी के लिए रिजर्व कर दिया गया ताकि उनके परिवार का कोई व्यक्ति चुनाव न लड सके।

इसी पर कोर्ट की ओर से चार बार सुनवाई की गई और दोनों पक्षों को अपने तथ्य रखने के लिए कहा गया था और दिसंबर को सुनवाई पूरी होने के बाद फैंसला रिजर्व कर दिया गया था। जिस पर आज फैंसला करते सुनाते हुए याचिका को रद्द कर दिया है।

वोट बनाने का काम पूरा हुआ, लिस्ट तैयार करने में जुटा प्रशासन....

स्टेट इलेक्शन कमिशन के पास अकाली तथा भाजपा की ओर से वोटर लिस्टें समय पर न बनाए जाने और डिस्पले न किए जाने की शिकायत के बाद जिला चुनाव अधिकारी कम डीसी हरकत में आए हैं। उनकी ओर से अब जो वोटर लिस्टे पब्लिक प्लेस पर डिस्प्ले करने के लिए तारीख निर्धारित की गई है। उसके अनुसार वीरवार आज से सभी पब्लिक प्लेस पर वोटर लिस्टें डिस्पले कर दी जाएगी।

जिन्हें देखकर आम लोग 23 दिसंबर तक अपने ऐतराज दाखिल करवा सकेंगे इसी के चलते बुधवार को वोट बनाने का काम चलता रहा। वीरवार से एसडीएम ऑफिस, नगर निगम ऑफिस सहित अन्य पब्लिक प्लेस पर वोटर लिस्टें डिस्पले कर दी जाएगी।

चंदूमाजरा काे लगाया मोहाली जिले का इलेक्शन ऑर्ज्वर ...

शिरोमणि अकालीदल के अध्यक्ष सुखवीर सिंह बादल की ओर से पूर्व सांसद एवं पार्टी के महासचिव प्रोफेसर प्रेम सिंह चंदूमाजरा को जिला मोहाली के लोकल बॉडीज चुनाव को लेकर ऑर्ज्वर के तौर पर नियुक्त किया गया है। इससे पहले उन्हें मोहाली नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए बनाई गई पांच सदस्य कमेटी में भी सदस्य नियुक्त किया गया था।

