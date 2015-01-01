पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:एयरपोर्ट में नाके पर तैनात एएसआई की सर्विस रिवाॅल्वर से चली गोली, मौत

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • बैरल साफ करते समय सर्विस रिवाॅल्वर का नहीं लगाया था लॉक

शुक्रवार दोपहर इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर नाके पर तैनात एएसआई बलकार सिंह की सर्विस रिवाॅल्वर से निकली गोली लगने से मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जिस समय हादसा हुआ नाके पर कई जवान थे। इन्होंने उच्च अधिकारी कोे सूचना दी।

एयरपोर्ट थाना ने शव को फेज-6 स्थित सरकारी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। शनिवार को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद घरवालों को शव सौंपा जाएगा। एयरपोर्ट थाना एसएचओ शिवदीप बराड़ ने बताया कि सीआरपीसी 174 के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है। फतेहगढ़ साहिब में चुन्नी निवासी बलकार फर्स्ट कमांडेंट बटालियन में तैनात थे।

गलती से दब गया ट्रिगर...

एसएचओ ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को एएसआई बलकार सिंह ड्यूटी पर तैनात थे। सूत्रों की माने तो एयरपोर्ट के अंदर बनी पुलिस चौकी के पीछे यह हादसा हुआ। बताया कि वे अपनी सर्विस रिवॉल्वर का बैरल साफ करने में लगे थे, लेकिन रिवाल्वर का लॉक लगाना भूल गए और उसी समय गलती से ट्रिगर दबने से गोली निकली जो उनकी ठोड़ी के नीचे जा लगी। इससे वे नीचे जमीन पर गिर गए। मौके पर डीएसपी एयरपोर्ट अमरोज सिंह और एसएचओ पहुंचे।

