क्राइम:लॉरेंस गैंग के छह गुर्गे गिरफ्तार दो पिस्टल, सात कारतूस बरामद; पटियाला में सीएम की रैली में 25 अक्टूबर को की थी फायरिंग...

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में आरोपियों की प्लानिंग के बारे में जानकारी देते एसपी हरमनदीप सिंह
  • बुड़ैल जेल में बंद सोनू शाह के हत्यारोपी को भगाने की भी थी प्लानिंग
  • सन्नी एन्क्लेव के पास नाके पर पकड़े, छह आरोपियों में एक 15 साल का लड़का भी

सीआईए मोहाली की टीम ने सनी एन्क्लेव से लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग के 6 गुर्गों को पकड़ने में सफलता हासिल की है। आरोपियों की पहचान धीरू की माजरी पटियाला के हरविंदर सिंह उर्फ जॉय, सेक्टर-38 वेस्ट चंडीगढ़ के शुभम उर्फ बिल्लू, सोनीपत के हितेश उर्फ भोलू, अनमोल, अभिनव के रूप में हुई है।

जबकि एक 15 साल का लड़का है। पुलिस ने सभी को डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट मोहाली में पेश किया और उन्हें पूछताछ के लिए छह नवंबर तक पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया है। एसपी डी हरमनदीप सिंह हंस ने बताया कि आरोपियों के पास से हरियाणा नंबर की एक स्कॉर्पियो गाड़ी , पॉइंट 32 बोर के दो पिस्टल और 7 जिंदा कारतूस, एक तलवार बरामद हुई है।

आरोपियों ने सोनू शाह मर्डर केस में बुड़ैल जेल में बंद आरोपी मनजीत सिंह को भगाने की प्लानिंग की हुई थी। प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में एसपीडी के अतिरिक्त डीएसपी डी अमरोज सिंह तथा सीआईए मोहाली इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर सुखबीर सिंह मौजूद थे। सीआईए इंचार्ज सुखबीर सिंह ने सभी आरोपियों को सोमवार को श्री हनुमान मंदिर सनी एन्क्लेव के पास से नाकाबंदी के दौरान सूचना के आधार पर गिरफ्तार किया गया।

सीएम की रैली के अलावा सेक्टर-25 चंडीगढ़ में भी की थी फायरिंग...
एसपी ने बताया कि आरोपी हरविंदर उर्फ जॉय तथा डडूमाजरा के रहने वाले शुभम उर्फ बिल्लू ने 25 अक्टूबर को पटियाला में सीएम की रैली में फायरिंग की थी। पूछताछ से पता चला कि इस रैली में आरोपियों के विरोधी लोग भी शामिल थे, जिनको देखकर इन्होंने आपस में एक दूसरे पर फायरिंग कर दी। इसमें आरोपी शुभम उर्फ बिल्लू की पीठ में गोली भी लग गई थी।

लेकिन रैली में गोली चलने के कारण शुभम के साथ ही उसको उठाकर ले गए थे। घटना को लेकर सिविल लाइन पुलिस स्टेशन पटियाला में आरोपियों के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास और आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज है। वहीं पता चला है कि इससे पहले डड्‌डूमाजरा केे शुभम ने 19 अक्टूबर को सेक्टर-25 में भी गोलियां चलाई थी और मौके से भाग गया।

फिर सीधा पटियाला अपने साथी हरविंदर उर्फ जॉय के पास पहुंच गया था। 25 अक्टूबर को पटियाला में सीएम की रैली में गोलियां चलाने के बाद दोनों सोनीपत चले गए थे। यहीं पर एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में उसका इलाज भी चला था। दोनों पूरी प्लानिंग के साथ सोनू शाह मर्डर केस में बुड़ैल जेल में बंद लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग के एक्टिव मेंबर मनजीत सिंह को छुड़ाए आ रहे थे कि पुलिस ने उन्हें दबोच लिया।

