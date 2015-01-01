पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:सीएम के चेहरे पर कालिख पोती, पुलिस को दी शिकायत

मोहाली2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

शहर को जोड़ने वाले एंट्री गेट पर लगे सीएम कैप्टन अमरेंद्र सिंह के एक पोस्टर पर किसी ने कालिख पौत दी। विज्ञापन के एक तरफ लगे सीएम की फोटो पर अज्ञात ने मात्र चेहरे पर ही कालिख पौती है। सीएम का यह विज्ञापन पंजाब के किसानों को लेकर है ‘खुशहाल पंजाब सुखी पंजाब’ इसके एक तरफ किसी किसान की फोटो लगी हुई है, जबकि दूसरी तरफ सीएम कैप्टन अमरेंद्र सिंह की फोटो लगी है।

यह एंंट्री गेट सड़क से करीब 25 से 30 फुट ऊंचा है और हैरानी की बात यह है कि जिसने सीएम के चेहरे पर कालिख पौती होगी वह लंबी सीढ़ी या फिर क्रेन लेकर आया होगा। यह मार्ग फेज-1 पुलिस स्टेशन के अधीन आता है और हर समय यहां पर पुलिस का नाका भी लगा होता है। उसके बावजूद कोई अज्ञात शख्स सीएम के चेहरे पर कालिख पौत गया। यह पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली पर भी सवालियां निशान खड़े कर रहा है।

इसको लेकर पूर्व कांग्रेसी पार्षद कुलजीत सिंह बेदी ने कालिख पौतने वाले अज्ञात शख्स के खिलाफ शिकायत दे दी है। जिसको लेकर फेज-1 थाना पुलिस प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर मनफूल सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस के पास शिकायत आई थी और अज्ञात के खिलाफ डीडीआर काट दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें