उद्घाघाटन:शहर की सोसायटीज में 4 करोड़ 40 लाख की लागत से विकास कार्य करवाए शुरू

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के विभिन्न फेजों में 108 लाख 47 हजार रुपए के कार्यों की हो चुकी है शुरुआत : बलबीर सिद्ध्ू

जिले के शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में विकास कार्य पूरे जोरों पर है और इसमें कोई ठहराव नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। ये विचार पंजाब के स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण और मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने शहर के विभिन्न फेजों में 108 लाख 47 हजार रुपए की लागत से विकास कार्यों का उद्घाघाटन करते हुए प्रकट किए।

मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने कहा कि एसएएस नगर में स्थापित आवासीय सोसायटियों के आंतरिक विकास पर 4 करोड़ 40 लाख रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछली सरकारों ने समाजों के स्वामित्व को निजी घोषित करके विकास कार्यों को ठुकरा दिया था। उन्होंने मुद्दे को गंभीरता से लिया और अपनी आवाज उठाई कि जब समाज के निवासी सभी प्रकार के करों का भुगतान करते हैं तो सरकार विकास पर खर्च क्यों नहीं करती है।
आखिरकार वह अपने मिशन में सफल रहे और पंजाब सरकार पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के नेतृत्व में सरकार के खर्च पर समाजों के आंतरिक विकास कार्य को करने के लिए सहमत हुई। अब नगर निगम के माध्यम से समाजों का आंतरिक विकास कार्य पूरी गति से चल रहा है। उन्होंने इसके लिए स्थानीय निकाय मंत्री ब्रह्म महिंद्रा को भी धन्यवाद दिया।
किए जाएंगे विकास पर लाखों रुपए खर्च
सिद्धू ने कहा कि उन्होंने शहर के विभिन्न फेजों में 108 लाख 47 हजार रुपए के विकास कार्य शुरू किए हैं। जिसमें 11 लाख 97 हजार रुपए के निवेश के साथ फेज-11 में पालिका मार्केट के आर.सी.सी. फर्श पर बालकनी के निर्माण और पत्थर के बिछाने का काम भी शामिल है। इसके अलावा बाबा दीप सिंह नगर, रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर सोसायटी ने 32 लाख 10 हजार रुपए की लागत से ग्राम सोहाना में पेवर ब्लॉक बिछाने का काम शुरू किया। वहीं 37 लाख 27 हजार रुपए की लागत से मुंडेर कॉम्प्लेक्स सेक्टर 70 में पेवर ब्लॉक, मेन होल मरम्मत और सीवर की सफाई और सेक्टर 71 के वार्ड नंबर 44 में पेवर ब्लॉक और पार्क विकास, 27 लाख 13 हजार रुपए की लागत से चीजें शुरू हो रही हैं।

शहर की टूटी सड़कों को मिलेगी नई रूपरेखा
इस दौरान कैबिनेट मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने कहा कि शहर में विकास के लिए पहले से ही उचित योजना तैयार की गई है। उन्होंने कहा इसके अलावा शहर के जो मार्ग खस्ताहाल हैं और उन पर बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे हो रखे हैं उन्हें ठीक करवाने की योजना भी तैयार है। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर के कई वार्डों में मार्गों पर प्रीमिक्स डालकर उन्हें नए तरीके से तैयार किए जाने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से हर प्रकार के पुख्ता कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं।

कोरोना योद्धाओं का किया जाना चाहिए समर्थन
सिद्धू ने इस दौरान लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि कोविड-19 के रूप में हम सभी को एक घातक महामारी का सामना करना पड़ा है और पंजाब सरकार एक तरफ कोरोना के प्रकोप को खत्म करने और दूसरी तरफ राज्य के समग्र विकास के लिए काम कर रही थी। इसे युद्ध स्तर पर चलाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि कैप्टन सरकार ने हमेशा पंजाब के लोगों के हितों की रक्षा की है। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की कि वे कोरोना वायरस के उन्मूलन के लिए किसी भी काम या आपातकाल के बिना अपने घरों को न छोड़ें और अगर उन्हें बाहर जाना हो तो अपनी नाक और मुंह को रूमाल या मास्क से ढक दें। कोरोना वायरस को मिटाने के लिए पंजाब सरकार द्वारा शुरू किए गए मिशन फतेह में फ्रंट लाइन पर काम करने वाले कोरोना योद्धाओं का समर्थन किया जाना चाहिए। स्पाइस चौक से बलौंगी पुल तक की सड़क प्रीमिक्स डालकर नई बनाई कैबिनेट मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने कहा कि शहर की सड़कों की मरम्मत भी लोगों की मांग पर की जा रही है।
उन्होंने बताया कि हाल ही में स्पाइस चौक से बलौंगी पुल तक की सड़क जो कि काफी समय से खस्ताहाल थी और जिसके चलते रोजाना सैकड़ों वाहन चालकों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा था, उसे भी प्रीमिक्स डालकर नए तरीके से तैयार कर दिया गया है। जिससे कि अब इस सर मार्ग का इस्तेमाल करने वाले वाहन चालकों को काफी राहत मिल रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि इसी प्रकार शहर के अन्य खस्ताहाल मार्गों को भी नगर निगम के जरिए सुधारने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से लोगों को राहत पहुंचाने के लिए हर पुख्ता कदम उठाया जा रहा है। ताकि शहर के लोगों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा फायदा पहुंचाया जा सके।

