विरोध प्रदर्शन:एग्जाम न कराने को लेकर स्टूडेंट्स ने डीसी ऑफिस के बाहर दिया धरना

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

न तो डीसी ने बात होने के बाद कोई जवाब दिया और न ही पुलिस वालों ने हमारी कोई बात सुनी। यह कहना था उन 50 स्टूडेंट्स का जो मंगलवार दोपहर डिस्ट्रिक्ट कॉम्प्लेक्स मोहाली के बाहर एग्जाम की तारीख बढ़ाने को लेकर इकट्ठा हो रखे थे। उन्होंने डीसी गिरीश दयालन को ज्ञापन सौंपा और जब डीसी ऑफिस के मुख्य गेट के बाहर आकर सड़क के पास इकट्ठा होने लगे तो सुहाना थाना पुलिस ने इन को भगा दिया।

स्टूडेंट्स में इस बात को लेकर रोष था कि न तो ढंग से उनकी बात डीसी ने सुनी और न ही पुलिस उनकी कोई बात सुन रही है बल्कि पुलिस वाले तो उनको वहां से भगाने पर लगे हुए हैं। स्टूडेंट्स ने तो यहां तक कहा कि को पुलिस वालों ने उनको धमकाया कि यदि यहां से नहीं गए तो धारा 144 के तहत उन पर एफआईआर दर्ज कर देंगे।

{क्या था मामला...दरअसल 50 स्टूडेंट्स मोहाली जिले के अलग-अलग उन कॉलेज से आए थे, जिनका कॉलेज बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी के अंतर्गत आता है। बीएससी नर्सिंग कि ये स्टूडेंट्स डीसी ऑफिस डीसी को 17 नवंबर से होने वाले एग्जाम को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपने आए हुए थे। स्टूडेंट मुकेश ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के कारण स्कूल कॉलेज बंद थे, जिस कारण उनकी पढ़ाई नहीं हो सकी।

हालांकि ऑनलाइन क्लासेज चल रही थी, लेकिन उसमें यह चीजें समझ नहीं आई। बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी की तरफ से पहले 10 नवंबर की डेट एग्जाम के लिए दी गई थी, लेकिन जब बच्चों ने धरना-प्रदर्शन किया और शोर मचाया तो यूनिवर्सिटी की तरफ से 7 दिन की डेट बढ़कर 17 नवंबर तारीख फाइनल कर दी गई।

इसको लेकर बच्चों में रोष है कि पढ़ाई तो हो नहीं रखी और न ही प्रैक्टिकल हुए हैं तो वह एग्जाम में क्या लिखेंगे। इसलिए उन्होंने अपील की है कि इस साल उनको ऐसे ही पास आउट कर दिया जाए। एग्जाम न हो और उनको बिना पेपर दिए ही पास आउट घोषित कर दिया जाए इसको लेकर आसपास के कॉलेज के स्टूडेंट्स डीसी को ज्ञापन सौंपने गए थे।

