चुनाव:सुप्रीम कोर्ट का एमसी चुनाव पर रोक से इंकार, वार्ड रिजर्वेशन को लेकर दायर की गई याचिका

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • याचिका पर सुनवाई चालू रहेगी, कोर्ट ने दो हफ्ते में मांगी पूरी जानकारी
  • सरकार की ओर से कोर्ट में पेश हुए पूर्व मंत्री एवं एडवाेकेट पी चिदंबरम

नगर निगम चुनाव की नई वार्डबंदी में वार्ड की रिजर्वेशन को लेकर जो याचिका सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चल रही है, उस पर कोर्ट ने याचिकाकर्ता की चुनाव पर रोक लगाने की मांग को खारिज कर दिया है और चुनाव पर रोक लगाने से इंकार कर दिया। याचिका पर सुनवाई को जारी रखते हुए याचिकाकर्ता को दो हफ्ते में इससे संबंधित पूरे फैक्टस पेश करने को कहा है।

पंजाब सरकार की ओर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में पूर्व मंत्री एवं एडवोकेट पी चिदंबरम पेश हुए। कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद निगम चुनाव पर जो सुप्रीम कोर्ट से स्टे लगने की तलवार लटक रही थी वह खत्म हो गई है और चुनाव का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। हाईकोर्ट ने याचिका को खारिज कर दिया था। इसके आधार पर याचिकाकर्ता ने कोर्ट में अपील की थी। शहर के कुल 50 वार्ड की नए सिरे से वार्डबंदी की गई।

दो अकाली प्रत्याशियों के वार्ड एससी और बीसी रिजर्व कैटेगरी के लिए हो गए। इसको लेकर पूर्व अकाली पार्षद सुखदेव सिंह पटवारी और बच्चन सिंह ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर कहा कि ये वार्ड जानबूझ कर रिजर्व किए गए हैं। जबकि उनके वार्ड में जनसंख्या भी नहीं है। तीन हफ्ते में चली सुनवाई के बाद हाईकोर्ट की डबल बैंच ने फैसला रिजर्व रखा और फिर याचिका खारिज कर दी। फिर दोनों सुप्रीम कोर्ट चले गए।

वार्डबंदी का मामला भी हाईकोर्ट में चल रहा है। इसी के साथ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दोनों याचिकाकर्ताओं का मामला जाने के बाद कोर्ट से यह गुहार लगाई गई थी कि सरकार चुनाव करवाने की तैयारी में है और नोटिफिकेशन भी जारी कर सकती है।

इस पर भी कोर्ट ने किसी भी प्रकार की कोई स्टे पहले नहीं दी थी और कहा था कि यदि सरकार चुनाव की नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर देगी तो आप वापस कोर्ट आ सकते हैं। लेकिन अब कोर्ट ने इस मामले की सुनवाई को चलते रखते हुए चुनाव प्रक्रिया पर कोई स्टे नहीं दिया है।

