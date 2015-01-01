पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:टेम्परेरी लिफ्ट पर लगा लोहे का एंगल गर्दन में घुसा, 24 साल के युवक की मौत

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
कान के पास गर्दन में एंगल घुस गया था
  • लिफ्ट से तीसरी मंजिल पर जा रहा था अभिषेक, उसने बाहर की तरफ गर्दन निकाली तो उसी समय गर्दन पर लगा एंगल
  • पुलिस ने दवा कंपनी के मालिक के खिलाफ दर्ज किया 304 का केस दर्ज, अभी है फरार

सेक्टर-90 स्थित एक दवाओं की कंपनी में मालिक ने तीसरी मंजिल तक पहुंचने के लिए टेम्परेरी लिफ्ट बनवाई हुई थी, लेकिन यही लिफ्ट 24 साल के अभिषेक के लिए काल बन गई। जगतपुरा का रहने वाला अभिषेक जब लिफ्ट से ग्राउंड फ्लोर से तीसरी मंजिल तक जा रहा था तो रास्ते में लिफ्ट के बाहर लगा एक लोहे का एंगल उसकी कान व गर्दन के बीच के हिस्से में घुस गया।

इससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। तीसरी मंजिल पर जैसे ही लिफ्ट खुली तो वहां पहले से इंतजार कर रहे वर्कर अभिषेक को देखकर हैरान हो गए। खून से लथपथ अभिषेक लिफ्ट में गिरा हुआ था। तुरंत उसे सोहाना सुपर स्पेशिएलिटी अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने उसे ब्रॉटडेड डिक्लेयर कर दिया। मामले में इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया पुलिस चौकी ने कंपनी के मालिक दिल्ली निवासी विकास सेठी के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 304 के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया। विकास सेठी फरार है। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई अवतार सिंह ने बताया कि सेक्टर-90 में दवाओं की फैक्टरी है। यहां पर जगतपुरा का रहने वाला अभिषेक भी काम करता था। फैक्टरी के मालिक ने बाहर की तरफ एक टेम्परेरी लिफ्ट बनवाई हुई है। इससे ग्राउंड फ्लोर से सामान तीसरी मंजिल तक लाने-ले जाने का काम होता है। शाम को अभिषेक ग्राउंड फ्लोर से तीसरी मंजिल पर सामान लेकर जा रहा था। वह लिफ्ट में चढ़ा और उसने बाहर की तरफ गर्दन निकाली तो उसी समय लिफ्ट के एंगल पर लगी लोहे की पत्ती उसके कान व गर्दन के बीच के हिस्से में घुस गई। इससे बड़ा घाव हुआ और उसकी नसें कट गईं। इसी वजह से उसकी मौत हो गई।

लिफ्ट में नहीं थे सुरक्षा के इंतजाम
लोहे की पत्ती लगने के कारण अभिषेक लिफ्ट में ही गिर गया था। तीसरी मंजिल पर लिफ्ट आने का कुछ वर्कर इंतजार कर रहे थे। लिफ्ट का दरवाजा जैसे ही खुला तो बाहर खड़े होकर इंतजार कर रहे अन्य वर्करों की नजर अभिषेक पर पड़ी। लिफ्ट में खून ही खून बिखरा हुआ था और अभिषेक नीचे गिरा हुआ था। उन्होंने शोर मचाया तो अन्य वर्कर इकट्ठा हुए और अभिषेक को सोहाना अस्पताल लेकर गए। यहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। कंपनी मालिक ने अपने काम के लिए यह टेम्परेरी लिफ्ट तैयार करवाई हुई थी, लेकिन इसमें सुरक्षा नहीं थी।

