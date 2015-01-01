पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:शहर की मार्केट्स में रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों का कब्जा, पार्किंग के लिए भी नहीं बचती जगह

मोहाली2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेहड़ी फड़ी वाले बिना किसी परमिशन के मार्केट के पार्किंग एरिया में अपनी दुकानें सजा कर बैठे हैं।
  • मार्केट के पार्किंग एरिया में अवैध कब्जे हटाने के लिए नगर निगम की टीम की तरफ से नहीं की जा रही कार्रवाई

त्योहारों के चलते शहर की मार्केट्स में रेहड़ी पटरी वालों का कब्जा भी बढ़ गया है। मार्केट के पार्किंग एरिया में रेहड़ी पटरी वालों की तरफ से अवैध कब्जे करके अपनी दुकानें सजा ली गई हैं। जिसके चलते मार्केट में आने वाले ग्राहकों को अपने वाहन पार्क करने में भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है और मजबूर लोगों को अपने वाहन मुख्य मार्गों पर सड़क पर खड़े करने पड़ते हैं।

हालांकि नगर निगम की तरफ से शहर में शोरूम मालिकों को अपनी दुकानों के बाहर टेंट लगाने की परमिशन दी गई है। लेकिन इसके बावजूद कई रेहड़ी फड़ी वाले बिना किसी परमिशन के मार्केट के पार्किंग एरिया में अपनी दुकानें सजा कर बैठे हैं। बिना केबल मार्केट में आने वाले वाहन चालकों के लिए पार्किंग समस्या खड़ी कर रहे हैं बल्कि नगर निगम को भी आर्थिक नुकसान पहुंचाने का काम कर रहे हैं।

नगर निगम ने दुकानदारों को दी दुकानों के बाहर टेंट लगाने की परमिशन: नगर निगम की तरफ से त्योहारों के चलते शहर के मार्केट के शोरूम मालिकों को अपनी दुकानों के बाहर टेंट लगाकर सामान बेचने के परमिशन दी है। इसके लिए नगर निगम की तरफ से टेंट के एरिया के हिसाब से दुकानदारों से फीस भी निर्धारित की गई है।

लेकिन इसके बावजूद शहर के मार्केट के पार्किंग एरिया में रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों की तरफ से अवैध कब्जे किए गए हैं। अवैध कब्जे करके रेहड़ी फड़ी वाले अपनी दुकानें सजाकर बैठे हैं। इन रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों के चलते जहां मार्केट में आने वाले वाहन चालकों को अपने वाहन खड़े करने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं अवैध रूप से कब्जा धारकों के चलते नगर निगम को भी आर्थिक नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है।

नगर निगम की तरफ से नहीं की जा रही अवैध कब्जा धारकों के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई: नगर निगम की एंटी इंक्रोचमेंट टीम की तरफ से शहर में अवैध कब्जा धारकों के खिलाफ इन दिनों कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। जिसके चलते शहर में अवैध कब्जे काफी ज्यादा बढ़ गए हैं। मार्केट में रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों की तरफ से अवैध कब्जे किए जाने के चलते जहां आम लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है।

वही दुकानदार भी इन अवैध कब्जा धारकों के चलते परेशान है। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि रेहड़ी फड़ी वाले उनके करोड़ों रुपए के शोरूम के सामने अपनी दुकानें सजा कर बैठे हैं और जो सामान वह लोग शोरूम में बेचते हैं वही सम्मान रेहड़ी फड़ी वाले अपनी फड़ियों पर बेचते हैं जिसके चलते दुकानदारों को काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ता है।

स्ट्रीट एंड टाउन वेंडिंग जोन का काम बीच में लटका, जिसके चलते बढ़ी रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों की तादाद: नगर निगम की तरफ से शहर में स्ट्रीट एंड टाउन वेंडिंग कमेटी का गठन किया गया था जिसके तहत रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों को पक्के लाइसेंस देकर उनके लिए स्थान निर्धारित किए जाने थे। लेकिन लंबा समय गुजर जाने के बाद भी यह काम बीच में ही अटका हुआ है।

जिसके चलते अभी तक रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों को कोई लाइसेंस नहीं दिए गए और ना ही उनके लिए कोई निर्धारित स्थान मुहैया करवाया गया है। शहर के लोगों का कहना है कि अगर नगर निगम की तरफ से समय रहते ट्रीट एंड टाउन वेंडिंग जोन का काम पूरा कर लिया जाता और रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों को लाइसेंस चेक कर पक्के स्थान निर्धारित कर दिए जाते तो त्योहारों में वही वंडर बैठते जिनके पास लाइसेंस होते।

लेकिन अब आलम यह है कि शहर के मार्केट में स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स की तादाद पहले से बहुत ज्यादा बढ़ चुकी है। मार्केट में कितने ग्राहक नजर नहीं आते जितने रेहड़ी फड़ी वाले अपनी दुकाने से सजाकर बैठे होते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें