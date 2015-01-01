पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:सड़कों में घूमने वाले लावारिस पशु बन रहे हादसे का कारण, समाधान की मांग की

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • लावारिस पशुओं को पकड़कर गौशाला में छोड़ा जाए तो हादसों में होगी कमी

शहर की सड़कों पर घूमने वाले लावारिस पशु आए दिन हादसे का कारण बन रही है। इनके कारण सड़कों से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालक हर समय भय के माहौल में रहते हैं। इसके पीछे कारण है नगर निगम की कैटल कैचर टीम पिछले कई महीनों से लावारिस पशुओं को पकड़ने का काम नहीं कर रही।

जिस कारण लावारिस पशु सड़कों के साथ-साथ अब शहर की मार्केट में भी घूमने लगे हैं। गत दिवस फेज 5 तथा 3बी2 की मार्केट में लावारिस पशु मार्केट के बीच घूम रहे थे जिससे एक युवती को चोट भी लग गई। इसको लेकर दुकानदारों ने निगम की टीम को कॉल भी की थी लेकिन कोई रिस्पांस नहीं मिला।

धुंध में दिखाई नहीं देते लावारिस पशु

सर्दी का मौसम शुरू हो गया है और ऐसे में सड़कों के बीच घूमने वाले लावारिस पशु खतरनाक सिद्ध हो सकते हैं। क्योंकि धुंध बढ़ने के साथ ही सड़कों से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को सड़कों के बीच बैठे लावारिस पशु नजर नहीं आते जिस कारण वाहन चालक की इन से टक्कर हो जाती है।

आपने कई बार मुख्य सड़कों पर या शहर की सड़कों पर खून में लथपथ लावारिस पशुओं के देखा होगा यह सब धुंध के कारण होता है। यदि नगर निगम की कैटल कैचर टीम लावारिस पशुओं को पकड़कर गौशाला में छोड़ आए तो हादसों में कमी लाई जा सकती है।

गौशाला में जगह फुल का बहाना लगाती हैं टीम

इंडस्ट्री एरिया फेज-1 में मोहाली नगर निगम की गौशाला है जहां पर पशुओं को रखने की जगह 600 के करीब है लेकिन इसके बावजूद वहां पर हजार से ऊपर लावारिस पशु रखे हुए हैं। नगर निगम की कैटल कैचर टीम को जब भी सड़कों पर घूमने वाले लावारिस पशुओं को न पकड़ने के बारे पूछा जाता है।

