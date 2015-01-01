पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अस्पताल की लापरवाही:ईएसआई हॉस्पिटल में महिला का 2 दिन तक अल्ट्रासाउंड नहीं किया, जब देरी का कारण पूछा तो पुलिस कम्प्लेंट कर दी

मोहाली2 दिन पहले
  • मोहाली के 4 लाख कर्मचारी हर महीने अपने वेतन से ईएसआई के लिए कटवाते हैं रुपए

इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज-7 स्थित ईएसआई हॉस्पिटल के लिए मोहाली जिले के 4 लाख कर्मचारी हर महीने अपने वेतन से रुपए कटवाते हैं। ताकि उन्हें इलाज के लिए भटकना न पड़े। इलाज में देरी होने से परेशान अगर कोई मरीज ड्यूटी पर तैनात डॉक्टर से कोई सवाल करता है तो उसे पहले टेस्ट के चक्कर में फंसाने और फिर पुलिस कंप्लेंट करने का डर भी दिया जाता है।

गायनी की परेशानी से पीड़ित महिला 17 नवंबर से इलाज के लिए भटक रही है। जब उसने इलाज में देरी को लेकर और बिना वजह परेशान करने के बारे में डॉक्टर से सवाल किया तो पहले उसे कहा गया कि जाओ चंडीगढ़ से करोना टेस्ट करवा कर आओ। जब उसने कहा कि उसे तो कोरोना नहीं है। डॉक्टर ने उसके पति पर अभद्र व्यवहार करने की पुलिस में कंप्लेंट कर दी।

डॉक्टर पुलिस में अपना बयान दर्ज करवाने के लिए नहीं आए...

पुलिस ने जब डॉक्टर और मरीज को बुलाया तो मरीज ने अपना बयान दर्ज करवा दिया, लेकिन डॉक्टर वहां पर बयान दर्ज करवाने के लिए भी नहीं आए। इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज-3 की फैक्टरी में काम करने वाली महिला बिना रानी 17 नवंबर को ईएसआई डिस्पेंसरी गई थी। जहां से उसे अल्ट्रासाउंड करवाने को कहा गया।

अस्पताल में मशीन होने के बावजूद महिला को अल्ट्रासाउंड के लिए सिविल अस्पताल फेज-6 भेजा गया। फेज-6 अस्पताल में कहा गया कि 15 दिन बाद होगा। यह भी कहा कि यह अस्पताल ईएसआई का रेफरल अस्पताल नहीं है और वहां से वापस भेज दिया गया। 2 दिन बाद रुपए देकर प्राइवेट अल्ट्रासाउंड करवाया।

हॉस्पिटल में रिपोर्ट देखने के बाद उसे कई टेस्ट लिख दिए गए। सुबह 11:00 बजे ही टेस्ट करने से इंकार कर दूसरे दिन आने को कहा। बिना पति के अस्पताल आई थी तो उसने करीब 11:00 बजे अस्पताल के टेस्ट काउंटर पर अपनी स्लिप दी। टेक्नीशियन ने कहा अब कल आकर टेस्ट करवाना।

किसी मरीज के अटेंडर के खिलाफ शिकायत दी गई है। इसके बारे में जानकारी है, लेकिन 4 दिन से मरीज को इलाज नहीं मिला था इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। कल जाकर मामले की बारे में पता किया जाएगा। }डॉ दर्शन सिंह, एसएमओ ईएसआई अस्पताल

कहा- कोरोना टेस्ट जरूरी

जब महिला डॉक्टर के पास गई तो कहा गया कि राम दरबार जाकर कोरोना टेस्ट करवाकर आओ। डॉक्टर ने उसकी पर्ची पर कोविड-19 टेस्ट करवाने के लिए लिख दिया। महिला ने कहा उसे कोरोना नहीं है।

