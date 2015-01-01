पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:पिकअप में आए चोर, स्टोर के ताले तोड़कर 12 लाख रुपए का सामान लेकर हुए फरार

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • सेक्टर-82 स्थित इलेक्ट्रिकल सामान की दुकान को बनाया निशाना

जिले में एक बार फिर से पिकअप गैंग सदस्यों ने आतंक मचाना शुरू कर दिया है। वर्ष 2019 में इस गैंग ने जिले में कई जगह गारमेंट शॉप्स को अपना निशाना बनाया था। अब फिर से सोमवार को सेक्टर-82 स्थित एक इलेक्ट्रिकल सामान के स्टोर को इस गैंग ने निशाना बनाया।

महिंद्रा पिकअप पर आए 6-7 चोरों ने चंद मिनटों में आरबी इंटरप्राइजेज नाम की कंपनी के स्टोर रूम के ताले तोड़कर अंदर रखे और 12 लाख रुपए का सामान चोरी कर लिया। सोमवार को जब स्टोर में काम करने वाले वर्कर आए तो उन्होंने ताले टूटे पाकर स्टोर ऑनर को सूचित किया। मौके पर पहुंचे ऑनर ने पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पर सूचना दी।

जिसके बाद मौके पर पीसीआर कर्मी पहुंचे और मौका देखने के बाद सोहाना पुलिस को चोरी की सूचना दी। जिसके बाद खुद एसएचओ सोहाना दिलजीत सिंह अपनी टीम के साथ मौके पर आए और घटनास्थल का जायजा लिया। राय ने बताया कि वह और उनके पार्टनर अनिल बत्रा इस कंपनी को चलाते हैं।

सेक्टर-82 स्थित जीएलपीएल में उन्होंने इलेक्ट्रिक सामान रखने के लिए स्टोर बनाया हुआ है। रविवार को छुट्टी होने के कारण काम पर नहीं आया। इसलिए सुबह जैसे ही वर्कर काम पर आए तो देखा कि ताले टूटे हुए हैं। वहां पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे का मुंह मुड़ा हुआ है और अंदर से 12 लाख रुपए का सामान गायब है।

वर्कर ने यह सब देखने के बाद घटना की जानकारी इनको दी। इसके बाद पंचकूला स्थित अपने घर से मौके पर पहुंचे। जांच में पाया गया कि पिकअप सवार गैंग के सदस्यों ने इस चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया है और बोरियों में भरकर वह सामान पिकअप में ले गए हैं। चोरों ने सबसे पहले आकर नजदीक कि स्ट्रीट लाइट का कनेक्शन काटा और अंधेरे में शटर के ताले तोड़े।

सीसीटीवी कैमरे के मुंह मोड़ दिए थे...
कंपनी ऑनर राय ने बताया कि चोरों ने लाइट का कनेक्शन काटने के बाद शटर के ताले तोड़े और अंदर-बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों के मुंह मोड़ दिए। पुलिस ने जो घटनास्थल से डीवीआर प्राप्त की है उसमें एक युवक कैमरे का मुंह मारता हुआ नजर आ रहा है।

जिसने मुंह किसी कपड़े से कवर किया हुआ है। चोर बेसमेंट के साथ-साथ ग्राउंड फ्लोर और पहली मंजिल पर भी चोरी करने के लिए गए। पहली मंजिल पर लगे सीसीटीवी में भी चोर कैद हुए हैं।

पिछले साल दर्जनों दुकानों को बनाया निशाना...

पिकअप गैंग ने पिछले 3 साल से पूरे जिले में आतंक मचाया हुआ है। पिकअप गाड़ी में सवार कुछ युवक अपना मुंह कवर करते हुए इससे पहले जीरकपुर, मोहाली, मटौर, खरड़ और आसपास कई एरिया की गारमेंट्स शॉप्स को निशाना बना चुके हैं। महिंद्रा पिकअप के साथ-साथ इन युवकों के पास एक ऑल्टो गाड़ी भी है। कई बार यह लोग सीसीटीवी कैमरे में आए, लेकिन आज तक पुलिस इन्हें नहीं पकड़ पाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें