वारदात:चोरों ने युवक को रॉड मारकर किया घायल, 1 लाख नकदी व जेवर ले गए

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चोरों द्वारा घर पर बिखेरा गया सामान।
  • हरमिलाप नगर फेज-1 में हुई वारदात, एक चोर को पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले किया

हरमिलाप नगर फेज-1 के एक घर में 2 चोर घ्ुस गए। मकान स्वामी के भांजे शुभम को जैसे ही पता चला तो वह उन्हें दबोचने के लिए गए, लेकिन चोरों ने लोहे की रॉड से उन पर हमलाकर लहूलुहान कर दिया। इस दौरान एक चोर भागने में कामयाब हो गया, जबकि दूसरे को उन्होंने दबोच लिया।

पकड़ा गया चोर अब पुलिस में बयान दे रहा है कि जो भागा है वह उसे 1 हजार रुपए देकर और दारू पिलाकर यहां लाया था। आरोपी का कहना है कि उसे नहीं पता था कि घर में चोरी करनी है। हालांकि घर के मालिक महेश के भांजे शुभम का कहना है कि पकड़ा गया चोर झूठ बोल रहा है क्योंकि जो चोर भागा है उसके साथ मिलकर पकड़े गए राजू ने घर में करीब 40 मिनट बिताए।

इस दौरान अलमारी, लॉकर और घर में पूरी तरह से चीजें टटोली। जो भागा है वह घर से एक लाख की नकदी और 5 लाख से ज्यादा के गहने लेकर गया है। 23 नवंबर की रात करीब 2.40 बजे शुभम अपने मामा महेश के घर गया। उसका कहना है कि उसके साथ उसका पड़ोसी भी था।

उन्होंने दोनों चोरों को पकड़ने की कोशिश की, लेकिन एक चोर ने अपने पास लोहे की रॉड रखी थी। उसने वह राॅड हमारे ऊपर फेंकी और भागने में कामयाब हो गया।

शुभम के मामा महेश को पड़ोसी लड़की ने फोन पर दी थी चोरी की जानकारी...

शुभम हरमिलाप नगर फेज-1 के मकान नंबर 118 में रहता है, जबकि उसका मामा महेश हरमिलाप नगर फेज-1 के मकान नंबर 593 में रहता है। महेश उस दिन घर पर नहीं था। रात को जब महेश के घर में चोर घुसे और वहां से आ रही आवाज से पड़ोस में रहने वाली ज्याेति को घर में चोर घुसे होने का शक हुआ। उसने पड़ोसी महेश को फोन पर इसकी सूचना दी।

इसके बाद महेश ने अपने भांजे शुभम को फोन किया और कहा कि मेरे घर जाकर देखे, वहां क्या हो रहा है। इसके बाद शुभम अपने पड़ोसी को लेकर रात को घर पर पहुंचा तो अंदर चोर थे। शुभम और उसके पड़ोसी ने दोनों को घेरने की पूरी कोशिश की, लेकिन एक चोर भाग गया। जो पकड़ा गया उसने अपना नाम मोनू उर्फ राजू बताया और पता न्यू इंदिरा कॉलाेनी मनीमाजरा बताया है।

जो चोर भागा, उसके बारे में राजू का कहना है कि मैं उसे नहीं जानता। वह मुझे दारू पिलाकर और एक हजार रुपए देकर लाया था। हालांकि पुलिस को राजू के बयानों पर भरोसा नहीं है। एएसआई नाथीराम ने बताया कि पकड़े गए चोर के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 457, 380 के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है। उससे अन्य चोरियों के बारे में भी पूछताछ की जा रही है।

शादी के लिए रखे थे गहने...

शुभम ने बताया कि घर में रखे गहने और नकदी बहन की शादी के लिए रखे हुए थे। गहनों की कीमत करीब 5 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा के हैं। अगर चोर हमला नहीं करता तो हम उसे दबाच लेते। चोर पूरी तरह प्रोफेशनल और शातिर थे। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।

