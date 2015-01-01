पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्रांसफर:एसएसपी के आने के तीन महीने बाद जिले के अधिकतर एसएचओ का हुआ तबादला

मोहाली5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

करीब तीन महीने पहले मोहाली जिला को पीसीएस ऑफिस सतिंदर सिंह के रुप में एसएसपी मिले। जिस दिन उन्होंने एसएसपी की कुर्सी संभाली उस दिन से यह चर्चाए थी कि अब जिले के पुलिस स्टेशन में लगे एसएचओ को तबादला होगा। लेकिन समय बितता गया और ऐसा नहीं हुआ।

एसएसपी ने सबसे पहले उन विंग में बैठे मुलाजिमों को सड़कों पर बाहर निकाला जो काफी लंबे समय से एक ही सीट पर बैठे हुए थे और सरकारी तबन्खा के लिए अतिरिक्त कोई ओर काम नहीं कर रहे थे। इसके बाद कई ऐसे विंग बंद भी किए जिनका मकसद नहीं था और मात्र ऐसे विंग से पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट में भ्रष्टाचार ही फैल रहा था।

इससे पूरे डिपार्टमेंट के मुलाजिमों में हडकंप मच गया था। एसएसपी सतिंदर सिंह के आने के बाद जो माेहाली जिले की पुलिस की छवि बनी हुई थी उसमें बहुत सुधार हुआ और अब लोगों के काम भी हो रहे है। इसके अतिरिक्त सड़कों पर ट्रैफिक मुलाजिम दिखते हैं और वाहन चालकों में इस बात का डर है कि यदि ट्रैफिक रुल्स तोडे तो पुलिस पकड लेगी।

नहीं तो इससे पहले उल्टा होता था वाहन चालक मोहाली जिले में कोई रुल फोलो नहीं करते थे और चंडीगढ़ बार्डर पर पहुंचते ही सारे वाहन चालक नियम फोलो करना शुरु कर देते थे। एसएसपी ने आकर इस छवि को बदला है और अब जो लंबे समय से जिले के थानों में एसएचओ की कुर्सी पर बैठे थे फिर चाहे वह किसी नेता की सिफारिश से हो या फिर किसी अन्य कारण से सब को बदल दिया गया। एसएसपी ने कई नए एसएचओज को भी मौका दिया है कि वह भी एसएचओ शीप काटे और क्राइम पर नकेल कस सकें।

इन एसएचओ को बदला गया.....

  • नाम यहां हुए तैनात पहले यहां थे
  1. शिवदीप सिंह बराड़ फेज-1 एयरपोर्ट मोहाली
  2. हिम्मत सिंह एयरपोर्ट माजरी पुलिस स्टेशन
  3. योगेश कुमार मुल्लांपुर एसएचओ लालडू
  4. अशाेक कुमार मटौर पुलिस लाइन मोहाली
  5. भगवंत सिंह सोहाना सिटी खरड़ पुलिस स्टेशन
  6. राजेश कुमार अरोडा फेज-8 खरड़ पुलिस स्टेशन
  7. दीपइंद्र सिंह ढ़कोली पुलिस लाइन
  8. सुखवीर सिंह लालडू सीआईए इंचार्ज खरड़
  9. बलजीत सिंह कुराली पुलिस लाइन मोहाली
  10. अजीत पाल सिंह खरड़ पुलिस लाइन मोहाली
  11. सर्वजीत सिंह बलौंगी पुलिस लाइन मोहाली
  12. मलकीत सिंह कुराली पुलिस लाइन मोहाली
  13. शमशेर सिंह घडुआ फेज-1
  14. कैलाश बहादुर नयागांव घुडआ पुलिस स्टेशन
  15. अमनदीप सिंह माजरी पुलिस लाइन
  16. दलजीत सिंह सिटी खरड़ सोहाना पुलिस स्टेशन
  17. गुरमेल सिंह सीआईए इंचार्ज पुलिस लाइन मोहाली
  18. अमरदीप सिंह ईओ विंग बलौंगी पुलिस स्टेशन
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें