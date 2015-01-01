पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:टिपर व अन्य भारी वाहन बन रहे रोजाना जाम का कारण

खरड़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हाईवे से गुजरते हुए भारी वाहनों के कारण लगा लंबा जाम।
  • हाईवे से गुजरने वाले भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही डीसी के आदेशानुसार पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंधित कर दी जाए

मोहाली-खरड़ फ्लाईओवर प्रोजेक्ट को शुरू हुए करीब 50 महीने से अधिक का समय हो चुका है। इस प्राेजेक्ट के दौरान शुरू से ही इस हाईवे पर चल रहे निर्माण कार्यों के चलते यहां से गुजरने वाले हजारों वाहन चालकों रोजाना जाम का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

ट्रैफिक जाम से वाहन चालकों को राहत देने के लिए समय-समय पर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा सख्त हिदायतें जारी की जाती रही हैं। नवंबर 2018 में इस संबंध में ट्रैफिक डायवर्जन प्लान भी जारी किया जा चुके है, जिस प्लान में भी समय-समय पर काम के अनुसार बदलाव किए जाते रहे हैं।

डीसी द्वारा साल 2018 में जारी किए गए ट्रैफिक डायवर्जन प्लान में सख्त आदेश जारी करते हुए कहा गया था कि जब तक हाईवे पर पुल व फ्लाईओवर का निर्माण कार्य जारी रहेगा तब तक इस हाईवे पर भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध रहेगा, लेकिन यह आदेश कुछ ही समय के लिए कारगर सिद्ध हुए।

मौजूदा समय में हाईवे पर यह हालात है कि रोजाना सैकड़ों की संख्या में ट्रक टिपर व अन्य भारी वाहन बिना किसी रोक टोक के गुजर रहे हैं जो हाईवे पर रोजाना सुबह व शाम को जाम लगने का कारण भी बनते हैं, लेकिन इन सबके बावजूद न तो ट्रैफिक पुलिस द्वारा इन वाहनों को रोका जाता है और न ही प्रशासन इन वाहनों को रोकने के लिए कोई सख्त कदम उठा रहा है।

बता दें कि हाईवे पर खरड़ बस अड्डे के पास ही ट्रैफिक पुलिस पोस्ट स्थापित है जहां पर हर समय ट्रैफिक पुलिस तैनात रहती है जिनके द्वारा ट्रैफिक को व्यवस्थित करने के लिए दिन-रात ड्यूटी निभाई जा रही है, लेिकन इन भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही को पूरी तरह से नजरअंदाज किया जाता है। खरड़ बस अड्डा के पास रोजाना सुबह और शाम को ट्रैफिक जाम जैसी स्थिति बनी रहती है।

इसी तरह से ओल्ड सन्नी एन्क्लेव से लेकर न्यू सन्नी एन्क्लेव तक इन दिनों एलिवेडेट पुल से कनेक्टिविटी करने के लिए अप्रोच रोड का निर्माण जोरों पर चल रहा है, जिसके चलते हाईवे के दोनों ओर ट्रैफिक के गुजरने के लिए मात्र 5 मीटर चौड़ी सर्विस लेन से ही ट्रैफिक गुजरता है।

इस संबंध में यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों एवं स्थानीय निवासियों ने प्रशासन से मांग की है कि हाईवे से गुजरने वाले भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही डीसी के आदेश अनुसार पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंधित कर दी जाए, जिससे यहां से गुजरने वाले ट्रैफिक को राहत मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें