जागरुकता अभियान:बुलेट के पटाखे मारे तो ट्रैफिक पुलिस बाइक करेगी जब्त, प्रेशर हॉर्न का भी होगा भारी चालान

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
शहर में नॉइस पॉल्यूशन पर कंट्रोल करने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने चलाया अभियान
  • जगह-जगह लगाए पोस्टर, नॉइस पॉल्यूशन न करने को लेकर लोगों को किया जा रहा है जागरूक

ट्रैफिक पुलिस की तरफ से शहर में नॉइस पोलूशन को कंट्रोल करने के लिए एक जागरुकता अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके तहत ट्रैफिक पुलिस की तरफ से शहर में लोगों को नॉइस पोलूशन न करने को लेकर लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए शहर में जगह-जगह पोस्टर भी लगाए जा रहे हैं।

इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज जोन 1 नरिंदर सूद ने बताया कि एसएसपी मोहाली सतिंदर सिंह के निर्देशानुसार शहर में जहां नॉइस पॉल्यूशन को कंट्रोल करने के लिए अवेयरनेस ड्राइव चलाई जा रही है। वहीं हुल्लड़ बाजी करने वाले युवकों पर भी शिकंजा कसने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि त्योहारों के चलते शहर के बाजारों में माहौल खराब न हो इसको लेकर ट्रैफिक पुलिस की तरफ से रोजाना स्पेशल नाकाबंदी की जा रही है और ट्रैफिक नियमों के उल्लंघन करने वालों तथा हुल्लड़बाजी करने वाले वाहन चालकों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करते हुए उनके चालान करने के साथ-साथ उनके वाहन भी जब्त किए जा रहे हैं।

बुलेट के पटाखे मारे तो बाइक होगा इंपाउंड: ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज नरिंदर सूद ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि सभी ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि अगर शहर में कोई भी कहीं पर भी बुलेट के पटाखे मरता हुआ पाया जाता है, तो उसके खिलाफ तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए उसका बाइक इंपाउंड कर लिया जाए।

उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले कुछ समय से देखने को मिल रहा है कि युवक बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल पर पटाखे मारते हैं। जिसकी आवाज भी ऐसी आती है कि मानों कहीं पर गन फायर हो गया हो। जिससे कई बार सड़क पर चलने वाले अन्य वाहन चालक भी सहम जाते हैं और ऐसे में हादसे होने का डर बना रहता है। उन्होंने बताया कि ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया करने वाले बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल सवारों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

प्रेशर होरन के इस्तेमाल पर भी पाबंदी, चालान के साथ होगा भारी जुर्माना: शहर में एक तरफ जहां बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल पर पटाखे मारने वाले सवालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर नॉइस पॉल्यूशन को रोकने के लिए शहर में वाहनों पर प्रेशर होरन के इस्तेमाल पर भी पाबंदी लगाई गई है।

इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज ने बताया कि प्रेशर होरन का इस्तेमाल करने वाले वाहन चालकों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करते हुए जहां उनके चालान किए जाएंगे। वहीं उन्हें भारी जुर्माना भी लगाया जाएगा। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि लोग प्रेशर होरन का इस्तेमाल न करें। इससे जहां नॉइस पॉल्यूशन बढ़ता है वहीं सड़क पर चलने वाले दूसरे वाहन चालकों को भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है और ऐसी स्थिति में सड़क हादसे होने का डर काफी ज्यादा बढ़ जाता है।

त्योहार सबके घर में इसलिए सड़क पर सुरक्षित रहें
ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज की तरफ से लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि त्योहारों चल रहे हैं और त्योहार सबके घर में होता है इसलिए लोग सड़क पर चलते समय ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालन करें और रैश तथा डैंजरस ड्राइविंग बिल्कुल न करें। क्योंकि ऐसा करके लोग जहां सड़क पर चलते हुए अपनी जान को खतरे में डालते हैं।

वहीं सड़क पर चलने वाले दूसरे लोगों की जान के लिए भी घातक साबित होते हैं। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि सड़क पर नियमों का पालन करें और सुरक्षित रहे।

