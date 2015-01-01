पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या का हल:कुमाऊं नगर में जल्द लगेगा ट्यबवेल, मिलेगी राहत

मोहाली43 मिनट पहले
कुमाऊं नगर के वार्ड-1 वासियों द्वारा कुमाड़ नगर में मंजीत सिंह ने उनकी समस्याओं को देखते हुए उनका समाधान करने के लिए पानी की समस्या तथा मेन रोड को मरम्मत करवाने के लिए नयागांव विकास मोर्चा के प्रधान कुलदीप सिंह सिध्दू के साथ मंजीत सिंह ने दो मरले जगह की रजिस्ट्री को नगर काउंसिल के कार्यकारी अधिकारी जगजीत सिंह शाही को सौंप दी ताकि कुमाऊं नगर के लोगों को पानी की कमी महसूस न हो।

अब जल्द लगेगा ट्यूबवेल जिससे लोगों की समस्या खत्म हो जाएगी । इस मौके पर दीपिका नेगी, डी के शर्मा तथा गणेष बाथवाल ने बताया कि उन्होंने मेन रोड की मरम्मत करवाने के लिये उस पर मलवा डलवा कर उसे समतल करवाना भी शुरू करवा दिया है । कुलदीप सिंह तथा मंजीत सिंह ने कहा कि वह वार्ड-1 मे सभी विकास के कार्य करवाने के लिये कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेगें।

उसके लिए मैं बचनबध्द हूं, अब उन्होंने 130 स्टीट लाइटस लगवाने का कार्य भी शुरू करवा दिया है । कुमाऊं नगर के वार्ड-1, 129/1 की मेन समस्या समाज सेविका उषा सिंह,के एन पांडे ने अवगत करवाते हुए बताया कि मेन नाडा रोड से कुमाऊं नगर को जोड़ने वाली सडक कच्ची होने के कारण लोगों को बहुत परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

इस सड़क पर एक शिशु निकेतन स्कूल भी है जिसमें पहले लगभग 1000 बच्चे आते थे जिनको भी परेशानी होती है । अब 129/ 1 के वार्ड-1 में मुख्य समस्या पीने के पानी की है जिसे नये ट्यूबवेल लगने से वह अब हल हो जाएगी ।

