दुर्घटना से दोबारा सामना:सड़क हादसों ने अनाथ कर दिए दो मासूम, 4 साल पहले पिता की मौत हुई अब मां नहीं रही

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मां के साथ बच्चे। }(फाइल फोटो)
  • महिला की 21 नवंबर को होनी थी धीरज से दूसरी शादी, अनहोनी के बाद धीरज ने उठाया बच्चों का जिम्मा

(विनीत राणा) सोहाना गांव में किराए के मकान में रहने वाली मीनू चौहान 11 तारीख को अपनी ड्यूटी खत्म कर पैदल वापस घर आ रही थी तभी सेक्टर-69 में एक बाइक सवार ने उसको टक्कर मार दी जिसमें उसकी मौत हो गई। मां की मौत के बाद 6 साल का बादल तथा 8 साल की तान्या अनाथ हो गए क्योंकि 4 साल पहले इनके पिता की भी सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई थी।

मोहाली प्रशासन ने इन दोनों अनाथ बच्चों को अनाथ आश्रम भेजने का फैसला लिया, लेकिन तभी इन दोनों बच्चों को धीरज नाम के शख्स ने सहारा दिया। यह धीरज वही है जिसकी 21 नवंबर 2020 को मीनू चौहान से शादी होने वाली थी, लेकिन शादी से ठीक 10 दिन पहले मीनू की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई।

इस मामले में फेज-8 थाना पुलिस ने अज्ञात बाइक चालक के खिलाफ हिट एंड रन का केस दर्ज कर लिया है और घटनास्थल के आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक की जा रही है।

4 साल पहले पिता की हो गई थी हादसे में मौत...

इन्वेस्टिगेशन ऑफिसर एएसआई भूपिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि 11 नवंबर शाम को बेस्टेक मॉल में काम करने वाली मीनू चौहान पैदल अपने घर जा रही थी। वह जैसे ही सेक्टर-69 टी पॉइंट के पास पहुंची उसी समय दूसरी तरफ से आ रहे एक बाइक चालक ने उसको जोरदार टक्कर मार दी और भाग गया। राहगीर खून में लथपथ मीनू को नजदीक के अस्पताल लेकर गए जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसको मृत घोषित कर दिया।

मीनू के दो बच्चे हैं जिनमें तान्या 8 साल और बेटा बादल 6 साल है। पति विनोद की मौत के बाद मीनू ही अकेली अपने बच्चों का पालन पोषण कर रही थी, लेकिन पिछले साल ही मीनू ने शहीद उधम सिंह कॉलोनी में रहने वाले धीरज नाम के युवक से सगाई कर ली थी और 21 नवंबर 2020 में दोनों की शादी थी, लेकिन उससे पहले ही सड़क हादसे में मीनू की भी मौत हो गई और उसके दोनों बच्चे अनाथ हो गए।

राहत: अनाथ होने के बाद बच्चों को मिला नया परिवार...
इन्वेस्टिगेशन ऑफिसर एएसआई भूपिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि बच्चों को अनाथ आश्रम छोड़ना था, लेकिन तभी शहीद उधम सिंह कॉलोनी में रहने वाले धीरज ने इन दोनों बच्चों को अपना लिया। धीरज इंडस्ट्री एरिया में काम करता है। धीरज की मां 65 साल की अनीता और धीरज के बड़े भाई राजिंदर सिंह ने इन बच्चों को अपना लिया है।

क्योंकि राजिंदर की पत्नी की भी 2 साल पहले मौत हो चुकी है और उसके चार बच्चे हैं, जिनमें 9 साल की रागनी सबसे बड़ी दूसरे नंबर पर 7 साल का अंकुश तीसरे नंबर पर 5 साल का अनिकेत तथा 3 साल की सोनाक्षी शामिल है। राजिंदर ने बताया कि अब उनके घर में 6 बच्चे हो गए हैं और वह सब मिलकर इन सब का ध्यान रख रहे हैं।

शनिवार को उसके छोटे भाई धीरज की शादी मीनू से होनी थी, लेकिन उससे पहले मीनू इस दुनिया से चल बसी। धीरज ने बताया कि अब उनका फर्ज है कि मीनू के बच्चों को अपनाकर उनका पालन पोषण करें। तान्या और बादल अब उनके हैं।

