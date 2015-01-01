पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:वार्डबंदी की नोटिफिकेशन से साफ हुआ निगम चुनाव का रास्ता

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • जनरल के लिए सिर्फ 20 वार्ड और आबादी हर वार्ड में ज्यादा

नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर सत्तापक्ष की ओर से जो नई वार्डबंदी की गई थी उसे वार्डबंदी बाेर्ड की मीटिंग में मंजूरी मिलने और फिर लाेगों के एतराज लेने के बाद उसकी नोटिफिकेशन कर दी गई। इसके तहत शहर के सभी 50 वार्ड्स की कुल जनसंख्या 1 लाख 87 हजार 16 है।

सभी वार्ड्स में 2 हजार से लेकर 3800 के बीच जनसंख्या है। यह पूरा आंकड़ा नगर निगम द्वारा सभी वार्ड्स में वार्डबंदी से पहले करवाए गए सर्वे के अनुसार सामने आया है। अब निगम चुनाव के लिए वोट बनाने का काम शुरू हो गया है जोकि 15 दिसंबर तक चलना है। नई वोट बनाने और शुद्धिकरण के लिए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। वार्डबंदी की नोटिफिकेशन होने के साथ ही सतापक्ष के कांग्रेसी उम्मीदवारांे की ओर से अपने एरिया में लोगों से मिलना शुरू कर दिया गया है। लेकिन इस सब के बीच जो नई वार्डबंदी की गई है उसमंे पूर्व अकाली पार्षदों के कई वार्ड्स पूरी तरह खत्म कर उन्हें अलग-अलग वार्ड्स में बांट दिया है। हालात ऐसे हो गए हैं कि कई ऐसे पूर्व पार्षद भी होंगे जो अपने किसी साथी के वार्ड में उसके सामने चुनाव लड़ते हुए देखे जा सकेंगे।

जनसंख्या; 2 हजार से लेकर 3800 के बीच

जनरल आबादी सभी वार्ड्स में सबसे ज्यादा, चुनाव के लिए 20 वार्ड
नगर निगम की ओर से जो वार्डबंदी का सर्वे करवाया गया था उसके तहत शहर की कुल अावादी 187016 है। जिसमंे करीब 138478 जनरल आबादी है। जबकि 24702 बीसी और 23836 एससी जनसंख्या नोट की गई है। इसी के आधार पर एसी और बीसी के लिए करीब 5 वार्ड आरक्षित किए गए हैं। जबकि ऑड वार्ड महिलाओं के लिए रिजर्व रखा गया है। जिनकी संख्या कुल 50 वार्ड में से 25 बनती है।

