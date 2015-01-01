पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुसाइड:पत्नी रोकती थी मां-बाप से मिलने के लिए, परेशान पति ने लगाया फंदा

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
सोहाना थाना पुलिस ने मनौली गांव के बलविंदर के बयान पर उनकी बहू गुरविंदर और समधन करमजीत कौर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। एएसआई संजय कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने अभी तक किसी को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया है, लेकिन शिकायतकर्ता बलविंदर सिंह के बेटे 26 साल के हरदीप सिंह का पोस्टमाॅर्टम करवाकर शव उनको सौंप दिया।

रविवार को मनौली गांव में रहने वाले 26 साल के हरदीप सिंह ने अपने घर में फंदा लगाकर सुसाइड कर लिया। घरवालों ने जब बेटे को पंखे से लटका देखा तो शोर मचाया। आसपास के लोगों ने इकट्ठे होकर शव को नीचे उतारा और पुलिस को सूचना दी। घटनास्थल पर सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव फेज-6 स्थित सरकारी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया।

इस मामले में पुलिस ने मृतक युवक हरदीप सिंह के पिता बलविंदर सिंह के बयान पर उनकी बहू और समधन के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया। पुलिस को दिए बयान में बलविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि वर्ष 2017 में उनके बेटे की शादी कुंभड़ा में रहने वाली गुरविंदर कौर के साथ हुई थी।

गुरविंदर कौर आजकल अपने मायके गई हुई हैं और गत दिवस उनका बेटा हरदीप उसको मिलकर मनौली अपने गांव लौटा था। बेटे ने वापस आकर घर में फंदा लगाकर अपनी जान दे दी।

ये लगाया आरोप...

बलविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि उनकी बहू प्रेग्नेंट है और कुछ समय पहले अपनी मां के घर कुंभड़ा चली गई थी। उनकी बहू गुरविंदर कौर उनके बेटे हरदीप को उनके साथ मिलने से रोकती थी। जिससे बेटा परेशान रहता था। इससे परेशान होकर ही बेटे ने फदा लगा लिया।

