पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वारदात:13 लाख की चोरी के आरोपी युवतियां पकड़ से बाहर

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फुटेज होने के बाद भी पुलिस नहीं कर रही कार्रवाई, पीड़ित ने रखा एक लाख रुपए का इनाम
  • पुलिस पहले दिन से ही संदिग्ध मान रही मामला
  • पीड़ित ने कहा, पुलिस पर अब विश्वास नहीं रहा

फेज-3ए में 18 अक्टूबर दोपहर को करीब 18 से 20 साल की दो युवतियां एक कोठी में घुसी और चंद मिनटों में अलमारी में रखी 13 लाख रुपए की ज्वेलरी उड़ाकर फरार हो गई थी। इस मामले में दोनों युवतियां पीड़ित की कोठी के सामने की कोठी में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों में भी कैद हुई हैं। बकायदा पुलिस ने पास यह फुटेज मौजूद है।

जिसमें दोनों युवतियों का चेहरा साफ-साफ दिख रहा है लेकिन इतने दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी पुलिस इन दोनों को तलाश नहीं पाई। अब इससे परेशान कोठी मालिक बुजुर्ग अमरीक सिंह ने इन दोनों युवतियों की इंफोर्मेशन देने वाले या पकड़वाने वाले शख्स को एक लाख रुपए नकद इनाम देने की घोषणा की है।

साथ ही उन्हाेंने कहा कि पुलिस सामने दिखने वाला केस ट्रेस नहीं कर पा रही तो अन्य क्रिमिनल केस कैसे ट्रेस करती होगी। पुलिस पर अब विश्वास नहीं है, इसलिए नकद इनाम देने की घोषणा की है।

उसी अलमारी को खोला गया जिसमें गहने पड़े थेे...
18 अक्टूबर को शाम साढ़े 4 बजे अमरीक सिंह ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर अपने कमरे में सो रहे थे। उनकी बहू और पौता पहली मंजिल पर अपने कमरे में थे। उसी दौरान ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर रखी अलमारी में दो ज्वेलरी से भरे पैकेट उठाकर ले गई। बकायदा दोनों युवतियां सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई थी।

बुजुर्ग अमरीक सिंह ने बताया कि यह सारी ज्वेलरी उनकी पत्नी की थी और उनकी मौत के बाद अब यह ज्वेलरी अपनी बेटी और बहू को बांटना चाहते थे। इसके लिए दो पैकेट तैयार कर उस पैकेट पर बकायदा बहू और बेटी का नाम भी लिखा था। दोनों युवतियों ने उसी अलमारी को खंगाला, जिसमें ज्वेलरी पड़ी हुई थी। घटना दोपहर 4 से साढ़े चार के बीच है|

और जब वह करीब 5 बजे अपने कमरे से उठकर आए तो उन्हांेने इस अलमारी को खुला पाया और जांच करने पर पता चला कि उसमें रखे दोनों ज्वेलरी के पैकेट की गायब हैं।

घटना के बाद तत्काल मौके पर पहुंच गई थी पुलिस...
घटना के बाद पीड़ित ने पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पर कॉल की तो कुछ देर बाद पीसीआर मुलाजिम आ गए, लेकिन रात करीब साढ़े 7 बजे मटौर पुलिस से इंवेस्टिगेशन टीम पहंुची। पुलिस इस मामले को पहले दिन से ही संदिग्ध मान रही थी। पुलिस को शक था कि जानकार ने यह काम करवाया है।

क्योंकि ऐसा नहीं हो सकता कि दो युवतियां सीधा वही अलमारी खोलें जिसमें ज्वेलरी पड़ी हुई थी। इस कारण पुलिस ने इस मामले को फुटेज होने के बावजूद भी इंवेस्टिगेट नहीं किया और ढील बरतते रहे। इसलिए अब खुद बुजुर्ग मामले को इंवेस्टिगेट कर नकद इनाम रखा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें