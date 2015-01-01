पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस तलाश में जुटी:ओल्ड अमरटैक्स चौक पर हाथ में तलवार, हॉकी और किरच लहराते युवक करते रहे हुल्लड़बाजी

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • हथियार लहराते हुए बाइक सवार युवकों की टोलियां आ रही नजर
  • पुलिस ने लोगाें के साथ शेयर की वीडियो

मोहाली पुलिस ने एक वीडियाे लोगों के साथ शेयर की है। इस वीडियो में कुछ युवक हथियार लहराते हुए ट्रैफिक नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। बाइक सवार युवकों ने हाथ में तलवार पकड़ी हुई है और कुछ ने हॉकी। ओल्ड अमरटैक्स चौक से पीटीएल लाइट पॉइंट की तरफ जाते इन दर्जनों बाइक सवार युवकों का एक साथी ही उन सब की वीडियो बना रहा है और खुद भी हथियार लहरा रहा है। उसको देखकर उसके पीछे अपनी-अपनी बाइक पर साथियों के साथ बैठे युवक भी अपने हथियार लहराते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। डीएसपी सिटी-1 पुलिस की तरफ से यह वीडियो वायरल की गई है ताकि हर कोई यह वीडियो देख ले और हवा में हथियार लहरा रहे इन युवकों की पहचान की जा सके। क्योंेकि जब इन युवकों के बारे में पुलिस को कोई सूचना मिलेगी उसी के बाद इनको पुलिस उठाकर वीडियो बनाने और हवा में हथियार लहराने के बारे में पूछ पाएगी।

28 सेकंड की है वीडियो
यह वीडियो 28 सेकंड की है। यह वीडियो गैंग के सबसे आगे चलने वाले बाइक चालक युवक ने बनाई है। जिसमें उसका चेहरा भी साफ दिखाई दे रहा है। जैसे ही वह अपनी हॉकी ऊपर की ओर उठाता है तो उसके पीछे करीब 10 अन्य बाइकों पर आ रहे युवक भी पकड़े गए। अपने-अपने हथियारों को हवा में लहराते दिख रहे हैं।

हर बाइक पर 3-3 युवक बैठे थे
वीडियो में जो रास्ता दिख रहा है वह फेज-1 पुलिस स्टेशन के अधीन है। इसी कारण डीएसपी सिटी-1 इन युवकों की तलाश कर रहे हैं। वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि हर बाइक पर 3-3 युवक बैठे हुए हैं। इक्का-दुक्का ही हैं जिन्होंने मास्क पहना है। बाकी बिना मास्क के हैं।

