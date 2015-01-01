पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साइकिल की मेंबरशिप:अगले हफ्ते 10 डॉकिंग स्टेशन से 100 साइकिल चलने की संभावना

चंडीगढ़6 घंटे पहले
इन साइकिलों के टायर पंचर नहीं होंगे, न ही हवा कम होगी
  • साइकिल की मेंबरशिप लेने वाले को आधे घंटे के पांच रुपए और नॉन मेंबर को 10 रुपए देने होंगे

(राजबीर सिंह राणा) शहर में 10 डॉकिंग स्टेशन सेक्टर-17 में आरबीआई के सामने, टीडीआई मॉल के सामने, बतरा बिल्डिंग के पास, पीयू, पीजीआई, जीएमएसएच-16, पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट, सुखना लेक, रॉक गार्डन, सेक्टर-22 माेबाइल मार्केट के आगे बने डॉकिंग स्टेशन से अगले हफ्ते 100 साइकिल चलने की संभावना है। इनमें 60 ई-साइकिल और 40 पेडल वाली साइकिल होंगी।

स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड की ओर से डॉकिंग स्टेशन से साइकिल चलाने का उद्घाटन करवाने के लिए पंजाब के गवर्नर एवं प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर से अगले वीक का समय मांगा गया है। उद्घाटन कोविड 19 के चलते वर्चुअल होगा या फिर सुखना लेक के डॉकिंग सेंटर से करेंगे। यह भी प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर से फाइल पर मांगे गए उद्घाटन की डेट से ही तय होगा।

साइकिल चलाने की मेंबरशिप लेने वाले को आधे घंटे के पांच रुपए और नॉन मेंबर को 10 रुपए देने होंगे। इन सभी साइकिल पर जीपीएस लगे हुए हैं। इनके टायर भी पंचर नहीं होंगे। न ही हवा कम होगी। क्योंकि टायर ही रबड़ टाइप हैं। कंपनी द्वारा खरीदे गए ई-बाइक साइकिल की कीमत 65 हजार रुपए और पेडल वाले साइकिल की 30 हजार रुपए है।

ये सभी कंपनी के सेंट्रलाइज कंट्रोल रूम से कंट्रोल होंगे। इनका सर्वर रूम अभी हैदराबाद में होगा लेकिन बाद में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। अगर कोई नॉन मेंबर साइकिल को लेकर शहर के तय एरिया की रेंज से बाहर निकलेगा तो सभी डॉकिंग स्टेशन पर बीप बजने लगेगी। कंपनी का फिल्ड स्टाफ साइकिल लेकर भागने वाले के पीछे गाड़ी लगाकर उसको पकड़ लेगा।

साइकिल चलाने वालों को स्मार्ट बाइक मोबिलिटी एप डाउनलोड करनी होगी। इसी एप से ई-बाइक का नंबर डालने से डॉकिंग स्टेशन पर खड़े साइकिल का लॉक खुल जाएगा। अपने तय स्थान पर पहुंचकर पास के डॉकिंग स्टेशन पर साइकिल खड़ा करके एप के जरिए उसे लॉक कर सकेंगे। वहीं पैसे भी कार्ड से कट जाएंगे। अगर नॉन मेंबर है तो बैंक अकाउंट्स से राइडिंग के पैसे कटेंगे।

निगम कमिश्नर एवं स्मार्ट सिटी सीईओ केके यादव का कहना है कि अगले वीक से 10 डॉकिंग स्टेशन से 100 साइकिल चलने लगेंगी। टूटे साइकिल ट्रैक से चलेगी 65 हजार की ई-साइकिल| शहर के 10 डॉकिंग स्टेशन से साइकिल चलने लगेंगे। लेकिन पीयू के सामने सेक्टर-15 धोबी घाट के आसपास साइकिल ट्रैक टूटा पड़ा है। इस टूटे साइकिल ट्रैक से लोग इन 65 हजार की ई-साइकिल को कैसे चला सकेंगे।

वहीं, सेक्टर-24 में पार्क व्यू होटल के साथ लगता साइकिल ट्रैक खस्ताहाल में है। शहर में प्रशासन के इंजीनियरिंग विभाग ने साइकिल ट्रैक तो बना दिए हैं लेकिन इनकी देखरेख पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। इसके कारण साइकिल ट्रैक टूटे पड़े हैं। इन टूटे साइकिल ट्रैक से साइकिल चलाने वाली कंपनी के साइकिलों को भी नुकसान पहुंचेगा। वहीं साइकिल चलाने वालों को भी टूटे ट्रैक से दिक्कत होगी।

