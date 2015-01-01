पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:119 मरीज कोरोना संक्रमित, 102 हुए ठीक, 3 की मौत

चंडीगढ़43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

शनिवार को शहर में 119 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले। तीन मरीजों ने कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते दम तोड़ दिया। इसके साथ ही शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वालों की संख्या 258 हो गई है। शहर के विभिन्न हॉस्पिटल्स में दाखिल 102 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घरों को रवाना हो गए। अभी तक शहर में 15198 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घरों को जा चुके हैं।

शनिवार को सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमित मनीमाजरा से आए। यहां से 14 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए। सेक्टर-8 से 9 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इसके अलावा सेक्टर-21 से चार पॉजिटिव पाये गए। सेक्टर-39 से 8 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। सेक्टर-40 से भी 8 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। सेक्टर-48 और 51 से 5 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।

हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट ने एक बार फिर से लोगों से अपील की कि वे बहुत जरूरी होने पर ही बाहर निकलें। जब निकलें तो अपने चेहरे पर मास्क जरूर लगाएं। भीड़ में न जाएं। किसी भी चीज को बेवजह न छूएं। अगर कोई बाहर से आ रहा है तो उससे थोड़ी दूरी बनाकर रखें। कोरोना संक्रमण को हम एहतियात बरतकर ही फैलने से रोक सकते हैं।

महामारी से इनकी हुई मौत...
1. सेक्टर-29 निवासी 45 साल की महिला टाइप-2 डायबिटीज, किडनी की बीमारियों से पीड़ित थीं। उनकी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई थी। इसके चलते उनकी चंडीगढ़ के प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में मौत हो गई।
2. मलोया के 46 साल के व्यक्ति की पीजीआई में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। वे कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के साथ ही लीवर और किडनी संबंधी गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित थे।
3. सेक्टर-34 के 79 साल की बुजुर्ग की मोहाली स्थित फोर्टिस हॉस्पिटल में मौत हो गई। उसकी कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। हॉस्पिटल की ओर से अभी मृतक को अन्य बीमारियों के बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें