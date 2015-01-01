पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छोटी उम्र में बड़ा काम:12 साल के जयवीर ने 3 साल में लिखा 238 पेज का इंग्लिश नॉवेल, 9 साल की उम्र में लिखना शुरू किया

चंडीगढ़27 मिनट पहले
जयवीर ने कहा मैं उस कहानी को लिखना चाहता था जिसे मैंने किताबों की दुनिया में कहीं न पाया हो।
  • जयवीर सेक्टर 26 के सेंट जॉन्स हाई स्कूल में 6वीं क्लास के स्टूडेंट हैं

9 साल की खेलने कूदने की उम्र में शहर के जयवीर सिंह कटियाल ने एक नॉवल लिखना शुरू किया था। शनिवार को उन्होंने इसे 12 साल की उम्र में रिलीज कर दिया है। नॉवल का नाम है- द डबल फोर्स एंड द फॉलन किंगडम। जयवीर सेक्टर 26 के सेंट जॉन्स हाई स्कूल में 6वीं क्लास के स्टूडेंट हैं। सिटी बेस्ड ऑथर व पंजाब स्टेट इंफॉर्मेशन कमीश्नर खुशवंत सिंह, पूर्व आईएएस व ऑथर-मेंटर विवेक अत्रे और स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल कविता ने 238 पन्नों के इस नॉवल को चंडीगढ़ लिटरेरी सोसाइटी के साथ रिलीज किया है। जयवीर को इस नॉवल को लिखने में तीन साल का समय लगा है।

जयवीर ने बताया कि अपनी इस किताब को लिखने के लिए उन्होंने वीकली रेजिमेन को यूज किया। हर हफ्ते के अंत में वह 60 से 90 मिनट इसे लिखने में लगाते थे। हर चैप्टर को लिखने के बाद वे अपने करीबी दोस्तों और परिवार के साथ उन्हें साझा करते थे। इसके बाद उन्हें कमेंट्स और सुझाव मिलते थे। इसके बाद वे उनपर विचार करते और लेखन के साथ आगे बढ़ते। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बीच उन्हें एहसास ही नहीं हुआ कि कब उनके नॉवल के शब्द 10,000 से 20,000 और फिर 40,000 तक आ पहुंचे। जयवीर ने कहा मैं उस कहानी को लिखना चाहता था जिसे मैंने किताबों की दुनिया में कहीं न पाया हो। डबल फोर्स और द फॉलन किंगडम उन लोगों के लिए लिखा है जो रोमांच, टीम वर्क और दृढ़ता की कहानियों से प्यार करते हैं।

दो जुड़वा भाईयों की एडवेंचर की कहानी
द डबल फोर्स एंड द फॉलन किंगडम, दो जुड़वा भाईयों जॉन और जेरेमी की कहानी है। दोनों हमेशा एक एडवेंचर की तलाश में रहते हैं लेकिन इन्हें आसानी से नहीं मिल रहा था ।हालांकि इस वसंत एक डाकू इनके शांतिपूर्ण शहर में अराजकता का कारण बनता है। इसके अलावा एक सेंसेशनल हत्या के बाद चीजें और तनावपूर्ण होने लगती हैं। पुलिस को कुछ सबूत मिलते हैं और यही जुड़वां भाईयों के लिए खुद को साबित करने का सही मौका होता है। इसके बाद दोनों अपने अभियान में लग जाते हैं। इसके बाद नाॅवल की कहानी आगे बढ़ती है। इस पूरी प्रक्रिया के दौरान दोनों भाई अपने मिशन में एडवेंचर और मिस-एडवेंचर की कई सीरिज से गुजरते हैं।

