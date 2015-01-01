पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:प्लाईवुड के कारोबारी से जीरकपुर में 13 लाख लूटे

जीरकपुर5 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम
  • कारोबारी को गाड़ी के बोनट पर ऑयल गिरने का किया था इशारा

जीरकपुर में जगाधरी के एक कारोबारी से 13 लाख की लूट हुई है। पुलिस ने दो अज्ञात लुटेरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। अभी दोनों लुटेरों का कोई पता नहीं चला है। मोटरसाइकिल पर आए दोनों लुटेरों ने कारोबारी की कार से 13 लाख रुपए उड़ाए। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में जगाधरी के कारोबारी मनोज अलवादी ने बताया कि वह यमुनानगर में प्लाईवुड बनाने का काम करता है। वहां उसकी फैक्ट्री है।

आरके प्लाईवुड इंडस्ट्री के नाम से उसका कारोबार है। फैक्ट्री में तैयार प्लाई देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में सप्लाई करता है। इसी तरह उसकी प्लाई सिरसा स्थित नरूला प्लाईवुड दुकान में भी रूटीन में जाती है और पैसों का लेनदेन भी होता रहता है। उसे नरूला प्लाईवुड से 13 लाख रुपए की पेमेंट लेनी थी। इसी पेमेंट के सिलसिले में उनसे बात हुई तो नरूला प्लाईवुड वालों ने कहा कि वे पंचकूला एक शादी में आ रहे हैं।

वे जीरकपुर में भी आएंगे। यहां से अपनी पेमेंट ले जाना। मनोज ने बताया कि वे अपनी गाड़ी में जगाधरी से जीरकपुर पहुंचे। करन नरूला ने उन्हें पेमेंट के लिए जीरकपुर-पटियाला रोड पर जायका रेस्टोरेंट के बाहर काले रंग के लिफाफे में मुझे 13 लाख रुपए की पेमेंट दी। इसके बाद पेमेंट लेकर चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे पर अपनी गाड़ी में निकला।

अंबाला हाईवे पर लूटे 13 लाख रुपए
चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे पर जीरकपुर में जब मनोज अपनी गाड़ी लेकर पहुंचा तो वहां उसकी गाड़ी के आगे मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार दो युवकों ने उसकी तरफ देखकर बोनट की तरफ इशारा किया और कुछ कहकर आगे निकल गए। मनोज उनकी बात नहीं समझ सका। वे युवक फिर आगे पहुंचकर मनोज की ओर फिर से इशारा करने लगे। इस बार मनोज ने अपनी गाड़ी रोककर बोनट पर पड़ा ऑयल देखा।

मनोज ने गाड़ी रोकी और बोनट खोलकर देखने लगा। इसी दौरान कार की पिछली सीट पर पड़े काले रंग के बैग को युवक लूटकर वहां से निकल गए। मनोज को लोगों ने कहा कि युवक तुम्हारी गाड़ी से पैकेट में से कुछ ले गए हैं।

इसके बाद मनोज ने शोर मचाया लेकिन तब तक युवक भाग चुके थे। गाड़ी लेकर मनोज उनके पीछे भी गए लेकिन वे पकड़ में नहीं आए। अब पुलिस सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज चेक कर रही है जिसमें से एक युवक ने हुड पहना हुआ है और वह पैसों के बैग को लेकर भागता नजर आ रहा है।

