ट्राईसिटी में कोविड19:तीनों शहरों में मिलाकर आए कुल 134 नए मामले, चार ने तोड़ा दम

चंडीगढ़/माेहाली/पंचकूला15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोहाली जिले में कोरोना के 28 नए केस सामने आए हैं। जबकि 92 की रिकवरी हुई है और दो की मौत संक्रमण से हुई है।
  • नए मामलों के साथ अब चंडीगढ़ में संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा 14152 हो चुका है

चंडीगढ़ में मंगलवार को 67 नए मामले आए जबकि 49 स्वस्थ हुए और एक ने संक्रमण से दम तोड़ा। नए मामलों के साथ अब शहर में संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा 14152 हो चुका है। वहीं 650 एक्टिव केस हैं और 13279 कुल मरीज अब तक रिकवर हो चुके हैं। शहर में 223 मरीज अब तक संक्रमण से मर चुके हैं।

पंचकूला में 39 नए मरीज आए। इनमें से 33 पंचकूला जिले से हैं। वहीं आज अमरावती एंक्लेव से 64 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की मौत दर्ज की गई है। अब तक 7017 लोग इस संक्रमण का शिकार हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 166 केस एक्टिव हैं और 6740 कुल रिकवर हो चुके हैं। अब तक 111 लोग संक्रमण से अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं।

मोहाली जिले में कोरोना के 28 नए केस सामने आए हैं। जबकि 92 की रिकवरी हुई है और दो की मौत संक्रमण से हुई है। अब तक जिले में कुल 12146 लोग कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। वर्तमान में 557 एक्टिव मामले हैं जबकि 11420 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। 235 मरीज अब तक संक्रमण से दम तोड़ चुके हैं।

