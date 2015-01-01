पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:पिस्टल दिखा 14 लाख लूटे, आरोपी बोले-हमें पता है तुम्हारे पास पैसे हैं और कहां छुपा रखे हैं

चंडीगढ़41 मिनट पहले
  • नारायणगढ़-पंचकूला बॉर्डर पर स्क्रैप व्यापारी के ड्राइवर को लूटा, केस दर्ज...

रायपुररानी-नारायणगढ़ बॉर्डर के पास चार युवकों ने गन पॉइंट पर स्क्रैप व्यापारी के ड्राइवर से 14 लाख रुपए लूट लिए। पुलिस ने लूट का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। मढावाला में स्क्रैब का काम करने वाले निर्भय सिंह ने शिकायत में बताया कि वह मढावाला से जगाधरी एरिया में स्क्रैप सप्लाई करने का काम करता है। स्टील सहित कई आइटम सप्लाई की जाती हैं।

यहां से कैंटर में सामान जाता है और उसी दौरान पेमेंट ले ली जाती है। शुक्रवार को उसने अपने कैंटर (एचपी63-8861) में एल्मुनियम का सामान जगाधरी में गौरव कुमार की कंपनी को भिजवाया था। निर्भय ने बताया कि गाड़ी को उसका ड्राइवर धर्मबीर सिंह लेकर गया था।

गौरव ने 14 लाख रुपए की पेमेंट ड्राइवर धर्मबीर सिंह को दी थी। इसके बाद वह मढावाला के लिए निकल पड़ा था। कैंटर ड्राइवर धर्मबीर के अनुसार रास्ते में उसके कैंटर के साथ-साथ एक ऑल्टो कार चल रही थी। उसमें चार युवक सवार थे। वे गाड़ी को बार-बार रोकने का इशारा करते रहे। कोई जरूरी बात होगी, यह सोचकर कैंटर रोक लिया। कार से तीन युवक बाहर आए। इनमें से एक के हाथ में पिस्टल थी।

उसने पिस्टल तान दी। दो युवक कंडक्टर साइड की तरफ दरवाजा खोलने लगे, लेकिन वह लॉक था। युवकों ने शीश तोड़कर लॉक खोल दिया। इसके बाद लुटेरों में से एक ने कहा-‘हमें पता है कि तेरे पास रुपए हैं। पूरा पैकेट हमें दे। हमें ये भी पता है कि वह कहां रखा है’।

धर्मवीर के अनुसार लुटेरों ने सीट के नीचे से 14 लाख रुपए का पैकेट उठाया और नारायणगढ़ की ओर वापस कार में बैठकर फरार हो गए। इसके बाद उसने मालिक को लूट की सूचना दी।

पुलिस को ड्राइवर की कहानी पर भी शक...
पुलिस ने लूट की धारा के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस को ड्राइवर की कहानी पर भी शक है, क्योंकि उसकी कहानी में कई पेंच हैं। उसके मोबाइल रिकॉर्ड को भी चेक किया जा रहा है। यह बड़ा सवाल है कि लुटेरों को कैसे पता था कि इस गाड़ी में पैसा है और कहां रखा है? किसी न किसी ने तो आरोपियों को बताया था कि पेमेंट लेकर ड्राइवर किस समय निकलेगा और कहां से जाएगा। पुलिस मौके से मोबाइल का डंप डाटा उठा रही है, ताकि आरोपियों के बारे में सुराग हासिल हो सके।

