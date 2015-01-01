पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंडीगढ़ में कोरोना फिर रफ्तार पर:एक्साइज एंड टैक्सेशन के एडिशनल कमिश्नर पोपली समेत 155 संक्रमित, प्रशासन ने कुल 14 कंटेनमेंट जोन किए घोषित

चंडीगढ़22 मिनट पहले
  • 14 दिन के लिए 14 जगह सील, बाहर निकलने पर रहेगी पाबंदी

चंडीगढ़ में कोरोना संक्रमण फिर से रफ्तार पकड़ रहा है। प्रशासन के अफसर भी इसकी जद में आ रहे हैं। वीरवार को एक्साइज एंड टैक्सेशन डिपार्टमेंट के एडिशनल कमिश्नर व सिटको के चीफ जनरल मैनेजर राकेश पोपली भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए। उनके संपर्क में आए सभी कर्मचारियों को भी कोरोना टेस्ट करवाने को कहा गया है।

राकेश पोपली ने खुद को होम क्वारेंटाइन कर लिया है। वीरवार को शहर में 155 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज आए हैं। पिछले 10 दिन में कोरोना एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या भी दोगुना हो गई है। दिवाली से पहले तक शहर में रोज 60 से 70 के बीच कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले थे। लेकिन अब यह संख्या दोगुनी हो चली है। अगर लोगों ने एहतियात नहीं बरती तो यह संख्या बड़ी तेजी से बढ़ेगी। इसलिए बाहर निकलें तो मास्क जरूर लगाएं। दूरी का भी ध्यान रखें। वीरवार को एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 1105 तक पहुंच गई। वीरवार को शहर के विभिन्न हॉस्पिटल्स से 130 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घरों को रवाना हो गए। अब तक शहर में 14963 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। कोरोना के चलते वीरवार को एक और मरीज ने दम तोड़ दिया। इसके साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 254 हो गई है। मनीमाजरा में केस थमने का सिलसिला रुका नहीं है। अब भी हर रोज यहां से 10 से अधिक मरीज आ रहे हैं। वीरवार को भी यहां से 11 संक्रमित मरीज पाए गए। मौलीजागरां में चार कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। सेक्टर-49 व 50 से चार-चार मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए। सेक्टर-46 से 6 मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए। सेक्टर-40 और 41 से चार-चार मरीज कोरोना संक्रमित आए हैं।

सेक्टर-44 में 12 सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। सेक्टर-38 में 8 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए। सेक्टर-37 में 10 पॉजिटिव पाए गए। सेक्टर-28 में 6 मरीज पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। सेक्टर-23 में 5 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए। सेक्टर-21 में तीन पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। सेक्टर-20 में 7 पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। सेक्टर-17 में तीन और सेक्टर-15 में चार, सेक्टर-7 में तीन मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। अब डिपार्टमेंट इनकी कॉन्टैक्ट हिस्ट्री का पता कर रहा है, ताकि संक्रमण रोका जा सके।

चंडीगढ़ में भी कोरोना अब दोबारा से तेजी से फैलना शुरू हो गया है। इस पर नियंत्रण करने के लिए प्रशासन ने अब कुल 14 जगहों को कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित कर दिया है। इन सभी जगहों को सील किया गया है और अब अगर इन जगहों से कोई नया मामला सामने नहीं आता है तो 14 दिनों के बाद इन जगहों को खोला जाएगा। इफेक्टेड एरिया कमेटी की सिफारिशों पर चंडीगढ़ के एडवाइजर मनोज परिदा ने डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट के तहत वीरवार को निर्देश जारी किए।

माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन ये...

  • सेक्टर-8: मकान नंबर-761 और 762
  • सेक्टर-10: मकान नंबर 62 से 68 तक
  • से.-19: मकान नं-1134 से 1145 तक
  • से.-23: मकान नंबर-1469 से 1471
  • सेक्टर-26: मकान नंबर-209 से 216
  • सेक्टर-28: मकान नंबर-82 से 88 तक और 3120 से 3126 तक
  • सेक्टर-30: मकान नंबर बी-7 से बी-10
  • सेक्टर-32ए: मकान नंबर-351 से 353 और 369 से 372 तक
  • सेक्टर-34बी: मकान नंबर-1600 से 1606 तक
  • सेक्टर-46ए: मकान नंबर 344 से 349
  • सेक्टर-50सी पेप्सू सोसायटी: मकान नंबर-2215 से 2220 तक
  • सेक्टर-51बी न्यू लाइट सोसायटी: मकान नंबर 1200 से 1203 तक
  • मॉडर्न हाउसिंग काॅम्प्लेक्स मनीमाजरा: मकान नंबर 5523 से 5528 तक
  • राम दरबार फेज-2: मकान नंबर-1222ए से 1226 और 1417 से
  • 1424 तक
