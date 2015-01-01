पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:दो कारों में टक्कर के बाद लगी आग, 16 साल का लड़का जिंदा जला

चंडीगढ़43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • एक ही रात में कार में जिंदा जलने के दो बड़े हादसे | बरवाला रोड और सेक्टर-28 लाइट पॉइंट पर हुए हादसे

एक ही रात में दो लोग कार में जिंदा जल गए। एक हादसा बरवाला (चंडीगढ़ भास्कर में शुक्रवार को प्रकाशित) के पास हुआ तो दूसरा चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर-28 में। चंडीगढ़ में दो कारों में टक्कर हो गई, जिससे कार में आग लग गई। दो युवक तो बाहर निकल गए, लेकिन तीसरा जिंदा जल गया। हादसे में बचे दोनों युवक भी आग में झुलस गए हैं। पुलिस ने दूसरे कार ड्राइवर रजनीश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

हादसा शुक्रवार तड़के पौने चार बजे हुआ। आकाशदीप, विशाल और दिलीप सेक्टर-22 से जीरकपुर जा रहे थे। वहीं, रजनीश होंडा सिटी कार से आ रहा था। जब बलेनो कार चालक सेक्टर-28/29 डिवाइडिंग रोड से लाइट पॉइंट पर पहुंचा तो दूसरा कार चालक ट्रिब्यून चौक से लाइट पहुंचा। यहां दोनों कारों में टक्कर हो गई।

बर्थडे मनाने के लिए आए थे...

विशाल चंडीगढ़ में रहता है और कैब चलाता है। दिलीप और आकाशदीप गुरदासपुर से चंडीगढ़ विशाल का जन्मदिन मनाने के लिए आए थे। पार्टी के बाद ये जीरकपुर के होटल जा रहे थे, लेकिन रास्ते में हादसा हो गया। कार में सीएनजी किट लगी थी, लेकिन उसका सिलेंडर नहीं फटा था। इंजन तक सिलेंडर से जाने वाली पाइप लीक हुई होगी। कार में टक्कर के बाद तारों में सर्किट हुआ होगा और लीक गैस ने आग पकड़ ली होगी।

सिर मारकर शीशा तोड़ा...

सेक्टर-32 हॉस्पिटल में दाखिल दिलीप ने बताया कि मैं और विशाल आगे बैठे थे और आकाशदीप पीछे। जब कार लाइट पॉइंट पर पहुंची तो दूसरी कार ने टक्कर मार दी। इसके बाद ब्लास्ट हुआ और कार में आग लग गई। कार लॉक हो गई। अंदर आग फैल रही थी। मैंने सिर मारकर शीशा तोड़ा। मैं बाहर निकला और फिर विशाल को बाहर निकाला। मैंने आकाश को बाहर निकालने की कोशिश की, लेकिन मैं निकाल नहीं पाया।

कार में आग लगने के कारण...
इलेक्ट्रिकल... कार में आग की अधिकांश दुर्घटनाओं की यही वजह होती है। वाहन बैटरी से करंट लेता है और फिर इन चार्ज्ड बैटरियों से बिजली उत्पन्न करता है। इसमें हजारों तारें होती हैं। एक टूटी हुई या नंगी तार आग का कारण बन सकती है।

लीकेज... जब इंजन चलता है तो तरल पदार्थों का तापमान अधिक होता है। यह तरल पदार्थ इंजन के गर्म हिस्से और कार के प्लास्टिक से बने हिस्सों पर गिर सकते हैं, जिस कारण आग लग सकती है। फ्यूल बहुत अधिक ज्वलनशील पदार्थ है। ध्यान रखें कि फ्यूल लीक न हो। वाहन की क्षमता से अधिक ईंधन कभी न भरें।

इंजन का ज्यादा गर्म होना...जब इंजन ज्यादा गर्म हो जाता है तो इंजन ऑयल लीक होने लगता है। यह कार के अन्य भागों के संपर्क में आता है, जिससे आग लग सकती है। कार में एक मीटर लगा रहता है। अगर इंजन गर्म हो तो सुई बता देती है, इसलिए इस पर नजर रखें। इंजन गर्म होता देख कार बंद कर बाहर निकलें।

क्रैश: जब कार का एक्सीडेंट होता है तो फ्यूल टैंक या कार का अन्य कोई हिस्सा पंक्चर हो सकता है। इससे आग लग सकती है। एसेसीरीज: कुछ खुले बाहर से स्टीरियो सिस्टम, सिक्योरिटी सिस्टम, हेड लैंप, रिवर्स पार्किंग सिस्टम आदि लगवाते हैं। कई बार अनट्रेंड मैकेनिक इन्हें फिट कर देते हैं।

खराब सर्विस...गाड़ी की फ्री सर्विस खत्म होने के बाद लोग बाहर से सर्विस करवाते हैं। सर्विस सही न होने और गाड़ी की गड़बड़ी दूर न होने से शॉर्ट-सर्किट हो जाता है। बम्पर: बाजार में मिलने वाले बम्पर और बॉडी किट्स खतरे को बढ़ा सकते हैं। इनसे गाड़ी के पार्ट्स को ठंडा रखने के लिए जितनी हवा की जरूरत होती है, उसमें कमी आ सकती है। गलत सीएनजी किट... कार में सीएनजी कंपनी फिटेड होनी चाहिए। कई बार लोग बाहर से किट को फिट करवा लेते हैं। इसमें लीकेज की संभावना रहती है। गाड़ी में पेट्रोल और सीएनजी दोनों ऑप्शन होते हैं। कार में इस्तेमाल होने वाला फ्यूल ज्वलनशील होता है, ऐसे में लीकेज होने पर गाड़ी में आग लगने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। कोशिश करें कंपनी फिटेड सीएनजी कार ही खरीदें।

आग लग जाए तो इनके इस्तेमाल से बाहर निकल सकते हैं...

  • हथाैड़ी: आग लगने पर गाड़ी से बाहर निकलने के लिए मिरर तोड़कर बाहर निकलने के लिए हेमर या हथौड़ी जरूर रखें।
  • कैंची: सीट बेल्ट भी जाम हो जाती है, इससे बाहर निकलना भी मुश्किल होता है। इससे बचने के लिए कार में कैंची भी रखें। इससे तुरंत सीट बेल्ट काट सकेंगे।
  • फायर एस्टिंग्विशर: संभव हो तो गाड़ी में एक छोटा फायर एस्टिंग्विशर साथ रखें, ताकि आग लगने पर उसे बुझाने में उसकी मदद ली जा सके। -नरिंदर सिंह, एक कार कंपनी के मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर

कैसे करें बचाव...

  • कार की समय-समय पर सर्विस करवाते रहें। गाड़ी में बिना वजह मोडिफिकेशन न करवाएं।
  • कार के बोनट के नीचे आग लगी है तो उसे खोलने की कोशिश न करें।
  • कार में एक्स्ट्रा प्रेशर हॉर्न, लाइटें लगवाने से बचें, क्योंकि इन्हें लगवाने में अलग से वायरिंग की जरूरत पड़ती है और इसका बोझ बैटरी पर भी पड़ता है। इस वजह से आग का खतरा बढ़ जाता है।
  • कार में डियोड्रेंट, एयर प्यूरिफायर और कोई ज्वलनशील पदार्थ न रखें।

आग लगने पर क्या होता है
1. कार में आग लगने पर सबसे पहले इलेक्ट्रिक यूनिट जाम हो जाती है। पावर विंडो, सीट बेल्ट, सेंट्रल लॉकिंग सिस्टम फेल हो जाते हैं। इस वजह से कार में बैठा व्यक्ति बाहर नहीं निकल पाता।
2. कार में आग लगने का पता सही समय पर न चले तो कार सवार व्यक्ति कार्बन मोनोऑक्साइड गैस की चपेट में आ जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें