पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • 1600 People Applied For The License To Sell Firecrackers, 96 Will Be Allowed In The Draw Coming Out On 3rd November

आतिशबाजी:पटाखे बेचने का लाइसेंस लेने के लिए 1600 लोगों ने अप्लाई किया, 3 नवंबर को निकलने वाले ड्रॉ में 96 को मिलेगी अनुमति

चंडीगढ़39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर में दिवाली के मौके पटाखे बेचने वालों में इस बार कम किए आवेदन। 3 नवंबर को निकलेगा ड्रॉ। डेमो फोटो
  • पिछले बार दिवाली पर पटाखे बेचने के लिए 1900 लोगों ने किया था अप्लाई
  • मार्केट के बाहरी हिस्सों में पटाखे बेचने वालों को लगाने होंगे स्टॉल

इस बार दिवाली को लेकर पटाखे बेचने का स्टॉल लगाने वाले लोगों की ओर से कम संख्या में स्टॉल का अप्लाई किया गया है। शहर के 1600 लोगों ने इस बार आवेदन किया है जबकि पिछले साल 1900 लोगों ने स्टॉल के लिए आवेदन किया था।

अब 3 नवंबर को अप्लाई किए गए फॉर्मों की स्क्रूटनी होगी और उसके बाद लोगों के नामों की लिस्ट जारी की जाएगी। इस बार प्रशासन की ओर से 96 लोगों काे पटाखे बेचने का टेंपरेरी लाइसेंस जारी किया जाएगा ताकि वे स्टॉल लगा कर पटाखे बेच सके।

पिछले साल शहर के सेक्टर-46 के लिए ही लगभग 600 लोगों ने पटाखे बेचने के लिए अप्लाई किया था। इस बार भी मार्केट से दूर ओपन एरिया में ही पटाखों के स्टाॅल लगाए जाने की मंजूरी रहेगी। इसके अलावा कहीं और स्टॉल नहीं लगा सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेठी में दलित प्रधान के पति को जिंदा जलाया, सांसद स्मृति के दखल के बाद एक गिरफ्तार - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें