पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ट्राईसिटी में कोविड 19:तीनों शहरों में मिलाकर मिले 167 नए मामले; पंचकूला में दो ने संक्रमण से तोड़ा दम

चंडीगढ़/मोहाली/पंचकूला22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोहाली में 49 नए मामले आए हैं और 21 रिकवरी हुई है।
  • चंडीगढ़ में संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा 14351 हो गया है,वहीं अब तक कुल 13469 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं और वर्तमान में 657 एक्टिव मामले हैं

पंचकूला में शुक्रवार को 53 नए मामले आए जबकि दो ने संक्रमण से दम तोड़ दिया। आज मिले नए मामलों में 46 पंचकूला जिले से हैं। नए मामलों के साथ जिले में अब तक कुल 7124 मामले दर्ज किए जा चुके हैं। वर्तमान में जिले में 192 एक्टिव मामले हैं जबकि जबकि 6819 मरीज़ पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।पंचकूला में अब तक कुल 113 लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते मौत हो चुकी है। पंचकूला के सेक्टर 10 निवासी 88 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति और गढ़ी कोटाहा में 65 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग ने कोरोना संक्रमण से दम तोड़ दिया है।

चंडीगढ़ में 65 नए मामले आए और 67 को रिकवरी के बाद अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है। नए मामलों के साथ अब चंडीगढ़ में संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा 14351 हो गया है। वहीं अब तक कुल 13469 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं और वर्तमान में 657 एक्टिव मामले हैं। अब तक 225 की संक्रमण से मौत हो चुकी है। मोहाली में 49 नए मामले आए हैं और 21 रिकवरी हुई है। नए मामलों के साथ अब जिले में कुल 12298 मामले हो चुके हैं। इनमें 11536 पूरी तरह से रिकवर हो चुके हैं जबकि 526 एक्टिव केस हैं और संक्रमण से कुल 236 लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंEC ने कमलनाथ से स्टार प्रचारक का दर्जा छीना; अब प्रचार का खर्च पार्टी नहीं, कैंडिडेट के खाते में जुड़ेगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें