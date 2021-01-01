पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

GST की हेराफेरी:19 लाख की धोखाधड़ी का आरोपी बच रहा इन्वेस्टिगेशन से, डिपार्टमेंट ने भेजे नोटिस

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
अजय के खिलाफ सेक्टर-39 थाना पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी का भी केस दर्ज कर रखा है। उसके खिलाफ जीरकपुर के रहने वाले मनिंदर आहुजा ने शिकायत दी थी।(सिंबोलिक फोटो).
  • एक्साइज एंड टैक्सेशन डिपार्टमेंट ने मोबाइल डीलर पर लगाई थी 19 लाख रुपए की रिकवरी

गुड्स एंड सर्विस टैक्स(GST)में लाखों रुपए की हेराफेरी का आरोपी मोबाइल डीलर अजय कुमार एक्साइज एंड टैक्सेशन डिपार्टमेंट की इन्वेस्टिगेशन से लगातार बच रहा है। डिपार्टमेंट ने उसे पेश होने के लिए कई बार नोटिस भेजा लेकिन वह पेश नहीं हुआ। डिपार्टमेंट अब उसके खिलाफ सख्त रवैया अपनाने की तैयारी में है। डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से उसके अकाउंट फ्रीज किए जाएंगे या फिर उसकी प्रॉपर्टी जब्त की जाएगी।

इस रिकवरी के लिए अजय को बार-बार बुलाया जा रहा है, लेकिन वह जांच में सहयोग नहीं दे रहा है। आरोप के मुताबिक गांव बढ़हेड़ी, सेक्टर-41 के अजय ने एक ही IMEI नंबर पर पर दो-दो बिल काट रखे थे। इतना ही नहीं, डीलर ने 29 फरवरी का भी बिल काट रखा था जबकि उस साल ये तारीख आई ही नहीं थी। जिसके बाद डिपार्टमेंट ने उस पर 19 लाख रुपए की रिकवरी डाल दी थी।

धोखाधड़ी का भी केस दर्ज है अजय पर
अजय के खिलाफ सेक्टर-39 थाना पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी का भी केस दर्ज कर रखा है। उसके खिलाफ जीरकपुर के रहने वाले मनिंदर आहुजा ने शिकायत दी थी। आहुजा ने शिकायत में बताया था कि अजय ने उनसे कैरोसीन पंप दिलाने के नाम पर 11 लाख रुपए ठगे थे। आहुजा ने शिकायत में बताया था कि अजय ने उनसे कहा कि अगर वे अच्छी इनकम चाहते हैं तो वे उन्हें कैरोसीन पंप दिलवा देंगे क्योंकि उसकी पंप अलॉट करने वालों से अच्छी जान पहचान है। लेकिन जब आहुजा ने उसे रुपए दे दिए तो उसने फोन उठाना बंद कर दिया था। आहुजा ने कहा कि अजय अब उसे शिकायत वापस लेने के लिए धमकी भी दे रहा है। जिसकी शिकायत उन्होंने SSP को भी कर दी है।

