पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोविड19:फिर बढ़े कोरोना के मामले; तीनों शहरों में आए कुल 233 मामले,पांच ने संक्रमण से तोड़ा दम

चंडीगढ़/मोहाली/पंचकूला7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चंडीगढ़ में अब तक कुल 13802 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं और वर्तमान में 671 एक्टिव मामले हैं।
  • चंडीगढ़ में संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा 14702, मोहाली में 12598 और पंचकूला में 7264 मामले दर्ज किए जा चुके हैं

चंडीगढ़ में 94 नए मामले आए और 51 को रिकवरी के बाद अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है और एक ने संक्रमण से दम तोड़ दिया है। नए मामलों के साथ अब चंडीगढ़ में संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा 14702 हो गया है। वहीं अब तक कुल 13802 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं और वर्तमान में 671 एक्टिव मामले हैं। अब तक 229 की संक्रमण से मौत हो चुकी है।

मोहाली में 76 नए मामले आए हैं और 49 की रिकवरी हुई है। वहीं चार ने संक्रमण से दम तोड़ा है। नए मामलों के साथ अब जिले में कुल 12598 मामले हो चुके हैं। इनमें 11784 पूरी तरह से रिकवर हो चुके हैं जबकि 573 एक्टिव केस हैं और संक्रमण से कुल 241 लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं।

पंचकूला में 63 नए मामले आए।आज मिले नए मामलों में 33 पंचकूला जिले से हैं। नए मामलों के साथ जिले में अब तक कुल 7264 मामले दर्ज किए जा चुके हैं। वर्तमान में जिले में 252 एक्टिव मामले हैं जबकि 6896 मरीज़ पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।पंचकूला में अब तक कुल 116 लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते मौत हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें