इनफिनिटी राइड 2020:पैरा स्पोर्ट्स की प्रमोशन के लिए कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक निकले 28 साइक्लिस्ट, इनमें बीएसएफ जवान और 10 साल का बच्चा भी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
}इस राइड में एथलीट्स 41 दिनों में 35 शहरों का सफर तय करेंगे।
  • 19 नवंबर को श्रीनगर में हुई थी शुरुआत, मंगलवार को चंडीगढ़ पहुंचे राइडर...

कश्मीर से इनफिनिटी राइड-2020 की शुरुआत पिछले हफ्ते से हुई थी और अब ये राइड चंडीगढ़ पहुंची है। पैरा स्पोर्ट्स की प्रमोशन के लिए कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक 28 साइक्लिस्ट निकले हैं। इनमें बीएसएफ जवान और 10 साल का बच्चा भी शामिल है।

इसे भारत के पहले साइक्लिस्ट और लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में शामिल आदित्य मेहता की लीडरशिप में आयोजित किया जा रहा है। चंडीगढ़ राइड का छठा शहर है और इसमें सभी को शहरों का सफर करना है। इसमें शामिल 25 से ज्यादा साइक्लिस्ट में 10 साल के स्पर्श भी शामिल हैं।

वे राइड के सबसे छाेटे साइक्लिस्ट हैं। इनफिनिटी राइड-2020 आदित्य मेहता फाउंडेशन (एएमएफ) का ब्रेन चाइल्ड है और इसे बॉर्डर सिक्योरिटी फॉर्स (बीएसएफ) का सपोर्ट है। चंडीगढ़ पहुंचने के बाद इनफिनिटी राइडर्स ने एक दिन आराम किया और इस दौरान पैरा स्पोर्ट्स को लेकर जन जागरुकता अभियान का हिस्सा बनने के साथ-साथ वे सेक्टर-28 स्थित चंडीगढ़ स्पाइनल रिहैब सेंटर भी गए।

स्पर्श सबसे छोटे साइक्लिस्ट...
क्लास-5 के स्टूडेंट स्पर्श इसमें शामिल सबसे छोटे साइक्लिस्ट हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं इसका हिस्सा बनना चाहता था, क्योंकि मैं साइक्लिंग के जरिए देश के एक छोर से दूसरे छोर तक लोगों को मोटिवेट करना चाहता हूं। मैं न प्रोफेशनल हूं और न ही एक बड़ा साइक्लिस्ट, मुझे कई मुश्किलें आ रही हैं लेकिन इसके बाद भी मेरा मन इस मोटिवेशन ग्रुप में बने रहने का ही है।

41 दिनों में 35 शहर होंगे कवर...
इनफिनिटी राइड 2020 की शुरुआत 19 नवंबर को श्रीनगर में हुई थी। मंगलवार को राइडर्स ने चंडीगढ़ में आराम किया क्योंकि ये रेस्ट डे के तौर पर रिजर्व डे था। रेस्ट सभी के लिए जरूरी है और वे खुद को इसके जरिए फिट रखने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

कई एथलीट्स प्रोस्थेटिक लेग के साथ इसमें हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। इस राइड में एथलीट्स 41 दिनों में 35 शहरों का सफर तय करेंगे। राइड का अंतिम डेस्टिनेशन 29 दिसंबर को तिरुनेलवेली, कन्याकुमारी होगा।

