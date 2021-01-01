पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऋण के कारण हारा जीवन की जंग:कर्ज से परेशान युवक ने की आत्महत्या,जहां काम करता था उसी इंस्टीट्यूट की छत पर बने कमरे में लगा लिया फंदा

चंडीगढ़18 मिनट पहले
मामले में सेक्टर 3 थाना पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। प्राथमिक स्तर पर पुलिस की जांच में सामने आया है कि कपिल किसी कर्ज की वजह से परेशान  था। हालांकि इसके बारे में अधिकारिक तौर पर पुष्टि नहीं की जा सकी है।
मामले में सेक्टर 3 थाना पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। प्राथमिक स्तर पर पुलिस की जांच में सामने आया है कि कपिल किसी कर्ज की वजह से परेशान  था। हालांकि इसके बारे में अधिकारिक तौर पर पुष्टि नहीं की जा सकी है। 
  • मृतक सेक्टर 8 स्थित एक कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट में बतौर पियुन काम करता था

एक युवक ने फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने उसे फंदे से उतारकर अस्पताल पहुंचाया जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक की पहचान नयागांव निवासी 29 साल के कपिल के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस को कपिल के पास से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है हालांकि प्राथमिक जांच में पुलिस इसे सुसाइड मान रही है।

मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक कपिल सेक्टर 8 स्थित एक कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट में बतौर पियुन काम करता था। वह ही इंस्टीट्यूट को खोलता और बंद करता था। घटना शनिवार की है जब देखा कि कपिल ने इंस्टीट्यूट की छत पर जाकर टावर के लिए बनाए गए कमरे में रस्सी से फंदा लगाया हुआ था। इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई।

पुलिस ने घर वालों के साथ संपर्क साधा।मामले में सेक्टर 3 थाना पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। प्राथमिक स्तर पर पुलिस की जांच में सामने आया है कि कपिल किसी कर्ज की वजह से परेशान था। हालांकि इसके बारे में अधिकारिक तौर पर पुष्टि नहीं की जा सकी है। घर वालों ने बताया कि वह ड्यूटी से शुक्रवार रात को घर नहीं लोटा था। वह रात भर उसकी तलाश कर रहे थे।

