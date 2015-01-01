पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि बिल:30 किसान संगठनों का फैसला: पहले की तरह जारी रहेगा संघर्ष

चंडीगढ़36 मिनट पहले
रुलदू सिंह ने कहा कि रेलवे स्टेशनों के पार्को में जो किसान बैठे हैं वहां किसानों की गिनती कम होगी क्योंकि बाकी 26 व 27 के लिए जाएंगे।
कृषि कानूनों को लेकर केंद्र सरकार और किसान संगठनों के बीच लगातार संघर्ष जारी है। बुधवार को सेक्टर 35 स्थित किसान भवन में हुई बैठक में किसान संगठनों ने फैसला लिया कि उनका संघर्ष पहले की तरह ही जारी रहेगा।उन्होंने आगे कहा कि दिल्ली मे कितने दिन तक धरना होगा, वह इसके बारे में नहीं बताएंगे। किसान संगठनों ने कहा कोरोनावायरस को लेकर उन्हें डराया जा रहा है पर वह डरेंगे नहीं। किसान संगठनों ने हरियाणा सरकार को चेतावनी दी है कि हमसे पंगा न लें।

बैठक की जानकारी देते हुए रुलदू सिंह ने बताया कि पंजाब में चल रहे संघर्ष जो चल रहा है बेशक पैसेंजर ट्रेन न चलने या फिर मॉल के आगे बैठे हैं वह ऐसे ही चलेंगे। ज़िला यूनियनों की जिलास्तर की बैठक 21 नवंबर को होगी। 26 और 27 को पंजाब का किसान दिल्ली जाएगा और ट्रैक्टर व ट्रॉली साथ होंगे। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि केंद्र का जो अड़ियल रवैया है,वह उसकी निंदा करते हैं और अगर वह पहल कदमी करे व मॉल गाड़ियों को चलाएं तो तुरंत हम बैठक बुलाकर पैसेंजर के बारे में सोच सकते है।आज व्यापारी परेशान हैं तो वहीं किसान को खाद नहीं मिल रही।

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा गुरुवार को बैठक करेगा क्योंकि अब 30 नहीं बल्कि आल इंडिया स्तर पर कई जत्थेबंदियाें ने अब एक मोर्चा बना दिया है। रुलदू सिंह ने कहा कि रेलवे स्टेशनों के पार्को में जो किसान बैठे हैं वहां किसानों की गिनती कम होगी क्योंकि बाकी 26 व 27 के लिए जाएंगे।पंजाब के किसानों ने हरियाणा सरकार को चेतावनी दी है कि उनके साथ हमारा कोई विरोध/रोष नही है इस लिए वह हमारे रास्ते मे अड़चन न अड़ाए।

