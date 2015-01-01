पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी लापरवाही:अक्टूबर में आते थे रोज 40 से 50 केस, अब आ रहे 100 से ऊपर

चंडीगढ़5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ये ताव दे सकता है कोरोना घाव...
  • बड़ी लापरवाही - सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर नहीं बरती जा रही सावधानी...

(योगराज शर्मा) कोरोना के मामले देश भर में फिर से बढ़ने शुरू हो चुके हैं। दिल्ली एनसीआर समेत कई राज्यों में स्थिति हर रोज खराब हो रही है। चंडीगढ़ में भी अक्तूबर महीने के बाद से ही कोरोना के मामले बढ़ने लगे हैं। सितंबर महीने में हर रोज औसतन 350-400 नए मामले आ रहे थे। अक्तूबर के शुरू में ये मामले एक समय 40-50 तक पहुंच गए थे।

लेकिन अब दोबारा से कोरोना के मामलों में बढ़ोतरी शुरू हो गई है। अब औसतन 100 या इससे ज्यादा केस रोज चंडीगढ़ में आ रहे हैं। वहीं, लोग भी सावधानी नहीं बरत रहे हैं। बिना मास्क के बाहर घूम रहे हैं। प्रशासन चालान तो काट रहा है, लेकिन बहुत ही कम। तभी तो लोगों में इसका खौफ ही नहीं है। कार्रवाई महज खानापूर्ति होकर रख गई है।

172 दिन में 27 हजार चालान काटे

  • 5 जून को प्रशासन ने पब्लिक प्लेस में मास्क न पहनने और कोविड प्रोटोकोल न मानने पर पेनल्टी नोटिफाई की थी
  • 154 लोगों के चालान औसतन कटे रोज

जुर्माने के साथ-साथ सजा का भी प्रावधान
बिना मास्क पहने सार्वजनिक स्थल पर घूमने वाले के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 188 के तहत केस दर्ज हो सकता है। जुर्माना भी लग सकता है और 6 महीने तक की सजा का भी प्रावधान है।

संक्रमण फैलने का सबसे ज्यादा खतरा यहां पर...
राॅक गार्डन|19 नवंबर को राॅक गार्डन पब्लिक के लिए खोला गया था। हजारों लोग यहां रोज आ रहे हैं। एंट्री पर सब मास्क लगाते हैं, लेकिन अंदर जाते ही उतारकर जेब में डाल लेते हैं। दूरी तो रखते ही नहीं। रॉक गार्डन में करीब 18-20 ऐसी छोटी-छोटी जगह हैं, जिन्हें ज्यादातर लोग छूते हैं।

सुखना लेक| दूरी बिल्कुल नहीं रहती। ज्यादातर लोग बिना मास्क घूम रहे होते हैं। पुलिस को देखकर मास्क लगा लेते हैं। यहां पिछले दो दिन में करीब 100 से ज्यादा लोगों के चालान काटे गए हैं। मार्केट| सेक्टर-22, सेक्टर-19, सेक्टर-41, सेक्टर-15 की मार्केट और सब्जी मंडी सेक्टर-26 में सबसे ज्यादा समस्या भीड़ की है। मार्केट्स में जगह कम होने के कारण दूरी नहीं रहती। कई लोग बिना मास्क के घूमते रहते हैं।

मास्क न पहनने वाले 6 लोगों पर कोर्ट ने लगाया एक हजार रुपए जुर्माना

बिना मास्क घूमने वाले 6 लोगों पर जिला अदालत ने एक-एक हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया है। इन लोगों को पुलिस ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान बिना मास्क पहने पकड़ा था। इन पर आईपीसी की धारा 188 के तहत केस दर्ज किया था। इन सभी के खिलाफ केस कोर्ट में साबित हो गया। कोर्ट ने एक-एक हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया है। अगर ये जुर्माना नहीं भरते हैं तो इन्हें 7 दिन की सजा भी हो सकती है।

चालान करने की इनकी जिम्मेदारी
तीनों सब डिविजनल मजिस्ट्रेट की प्रमुखता में टीमों का गठन किया गया है। इसमें जेई, एसडीओ और बाकी स्टाफ है। ये अपने-अपने एरिया में चालान काटते हैं। संबंधित पुलिस स्टेशन से अलग से पुलिस कर्मी अपने अपने एरिया में चालान काटते हैं। अभी 500 रुपए का चालान किया जा रहा है।

सख्ती करने के दिए हैं आदेश: एडवाइजर

जिन जगहों पर ज्यादा भीड़ होती है, वहां रेगुलर चेकिंग और चालान काटे जा रहे हैं। ज्यादा से ज्यादा ड्राइव खासतौर से एेसी ही जगहों पर चलाने के लिए कहा गया है। सभी लोग मास्क पहनें व अन्य निर्देशों का पालन करें, इसके लिए सख्ती के साथ निर्देशों को लागू किया जाएगा। मनोज परिदा, एडवाइजर

कोरोना स्टेटस: सरकारी रिकाॅर्ड में कोरोना को लेकर स्थिति

  • 18 मार्च को पहला केस आया था चंडीगढ़ में
  • 16796 कोरोना पाॅजिटिव केस हैं अब तक
  • 98 कोरोना के मरीज मिले सोमवार को, 3 की मौत
  • 1117 एक्टिव केस हैं इस समय शहर में
  • 1388 टेस्ट हुए पिछले 24 घंटों में
  • 133478 टेस्ट हुए हैं अब तक शहर में
  • 15389 लोगों ने कोरोना को दी है मात
  • 263 मरीजों की महामारी से हुई है मौत अब तक
