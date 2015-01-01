पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:यूके में नौकरी दिलवाने के नाम पर ठगे 42 लाख रुपए

चंडीगढ़29 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • सेक्टर-49 के दीपक कुमार की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर शुरू की जांच

लॉकडाउन के दौरान यूके में नौकरी लगवाने के नाम पर एक व्यक्ति से 42 लाख रुपए ठग लिए गए। मामले में जांच करने के बाद सेक्टर-49 थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। अब पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश करने में जुटी हुई है। सेक्टर 49 के दीपक कुमार रैना ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उन्होंने 2 जुलाई 2020 को टाइम्स जॉब साइट पर नौकरी के लिए एप्लीकेशन दायर की थी। उन्हें केवी सॉल्यूशन एडवरटाइजमेंट मैनेजमेंट की तरफ से एक इमेल आई। उनकी डॉ. उमेश प्रभु से बातचीत शुरू हुई।

आरोपी पीड़ित के साथ वॉट्सएप या इमेल के जरिए कॉन्टैक्ट में था। उसने कहा कि यूके में नौकरी है जो उसे मिल सकती है, पीड़ित तैयार हो गया। आरोपी ने उनसे कुछ दस्तावेज मांगे और साथ ही यूके सरकार के कुछ फर्जी सर्टिफिकेट उसे भेजे। कहा कि दिल्ली में एक इंटरव्यू होगा।

पीड़ित तैयार हो गया। पीड़ित ने जानकारों से उधार लेकर और अपनी पूरी बचत के पैसे आरोपी को दे दिए। आरोपियों ने पीड़ित से बात करनी बंद कर दी। न तो उसका फोन पिक किया और न ही इमेल का जवाब दिया। पीड़ित ने शिकायत पुलिस हेड क्वार्टर में दी। जांच करने के बाद पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऑनलाइन डेट के नाम पर व्यक्ति से ठगे 2 लाख रुपए, राजस्थान से दो गिरफ्तार

ऑनलाइन डेट करने के नाम पर लोगों के साथ ठगी करने के मामले में साइबर सेल ने दो लोग पकड़े हैं। उनके खिलाफ 12 को सेक्टर-19 थाने में केस दर्ज किया गया था। पकड़े गए आरोपियों की पहचान राजस्थान की तहसील उनियारा टौंक के इजरेल मोहम्मद और अशुतोष शर्मा के रूप में हुई है।

पुलिस हेडक्वार्टर में सेक्टर 20 के एक व्यक्ति ने ठगी की शिकायत दी थी। जांच का जिम्मा साइबर सेल को सौंपा गया। शिकायत में पीड़ित ने बताया था कि वह ऑनलाइन नौकरी तलाश करने के लिए सर्च कर रहा था। इस दौरान वे एक साइट तक पहुंचे, जिसका नाम टू था। इसमें ऑनलाइन डेटिंग के संबंध में जानकारी दी थी और लड़कियों के नंबर दिए हुए थे।

उन्होंने एक नंबर पर कॉल की तो एक लड़की से बात हुई। कुछ समय बात होने के बाद लड़की उसके साथ संबंध बनाने के लिए तैयार हो गई। लड़की ने उनसे पैसे मांगे। पैसे लेने के लिए एक होटल की जाली बुकिंग के बिल भेजे। वह उसकी बातों में आ गया और उसने अलग-अलग ट्रांजेक्शन से आरोपियों के अकाउंट में 2 लाख 13 हजार 575 रुपए ट्रांसफर कर दिए। साइबर सेल की टीम ने जांच की, जिस पर उन्हें आरोपियों का क्लू हासिल हुआ। साइबर सेल इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर दविंदर सिंह और सब इंस्पेक्टर सुनील की अगुआई में पुलिस टीमों ने राजस्थान में रेड कर दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया और उनके पास से कुछ सामान भी बरामद हुआ है।

ऐसे करते थे ठगी...
आरोपी एक टू डेटिंग एप पर अपना नंबर डाल देते थे। नंबर पर लड़की का नाम डालते हैं और खुद भी लड़की बनकर लोगों से चैट करते थे। आरोपी पीड़ित से लड़की बनकर खुद बात करते थे। इसके लिए उन्होंने 600 रुपए की कीमत का एक फोन लिया था, जिसमें वॉयस चेंज हो जाती थी। यानि की लड़के की आवाज लड़की की बन जाती थी। पुलिस इनके अकाउंट की डिटेल भी चेक कर रही है।

तब सामने आएगा कि ये कितने लोगों के साथ ठगी कर चुके हंै। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से उन्हें 14 दिसंबर तक रिमांड पर भेजा गया। आरोपी जीएनएम के स्टूडेंट हैं। अपनी रोजाना जरूरतों को पूरा करने और खुला खर्चा करने के लिए उन्होंने इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। उन्होंने जिन अकाउंट में पैसे मंगवाए थे, वे भी उनके खुद के ही हैं।

