ड्रग अब्युज और इंटर कास्ट रिलेशनशिप:पिंड्स ऑफ पंजाब में 6 यंगस्टर्स ने दिखाया ग्रामीण पंजाब; 4 दिन 85 हजार लोगों ने देखी शॉर्ट मूवी

चंडीगढ़ (आरती एम. अग्निहोत्री)31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आर्यन शर्मा, आर्यमन खुशवाहा,पियूष सिंगला, दिवजोत सिंह जटाना, राइटर,डायरेक्टर व प्रोड्यूसर निशांत सिंह भिंडर और अंगद सिंह।
  • फिल्म एक सिच्युएशनल क्राइम थ्रिलर है

पिंड्स ऑफ पंजाब। करीब 15 मिनट की शॉर्ट मूवी है जो ग्रामीण पंजाब की मौजूदा स्थिति को दर्शाती है। ये एक सिच्युएशनल क्राइम थ्रिलर है, जो ड्रग दुरुपयोग और अंतरजातीय रिश्तों के विषयों को एक्सप्लोर करती है। पांच नवंबर को सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज हुई इस मूवी को अब तक 83 हजार लोग देख चुके हैं। इसे सिटी बेस्ड 6 यंगस्टर्स ने तैयार किया है, जो अलग-अलग फील्ड में पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। इससे पहले यही टीम 2017 में इंडिपेंडेंट फीचर फिल्म- शैतान तैयार कर चुकी है। इसे भी सोशल मीडिया पर ही रिलीज किया गया था।

फिल्म के राइटर,डायरेक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर निशांत सिंह भिंडर ने बताया कि पिछले साल दोस्त और फिल्म के को-राइटर व क्रिएटिव डायरेक्टर अनमोल सिद्धू और मैं विचार कर रहे थे कि पंजाबी सिनेमा में सारी एक सी कहानियां दिखाई जा रही हैं। कुछ नया नहीं। हमें कुछ हटकर करना चाहिए। इसके बाद अनमोल ने उन्हें पंजाब के रोपड़ जिले की नहर किनारे की सिच्युशन सुनाई, लेकिन कोई कहानी निकलकर सामने नहीं आई। इसके बाद हमने पहले 8-9 केरेक्टर्स को जोड़ा और उन्हीं पर फोकस करती एक दिलचस्प कहानी मिल गई।

फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान का दृश्य
फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान का दृश्य

इसकी शूटिंग पिछले 7 सितंबर में 3 दिन के लिए की। करीब सवा साल इसे रिलीज करने के लिए लगा दिया। वो इसलिए क्योंकि शूट तो हमने अपने फंड्स से कर लिया, लेकिन पोस्ट प्रोडक्शन के लिए स्पॉन्सर नहीं मिल रहे थे। हम जहां गए वहां हमसे मूवी के IPR राइट्स मांगे जा रहे थे। लेकिन, हम ऐसा नहीं चाहते थे। इसलिए इंतजार कर पहले फंड इकट्‌ठा किया और फिर पोस्ट प्रोडक्शन की।

निशांत ने बताया कि जब मूवी शूट हुई थी तब वह एक फीचर फिल्म पर भी काम कर रहे थे। लेकिन, लॉकडाउन की वजह से कुछ कमर्शियल नहीं कर पाए। इसलिए लॉकडाउन में इस मूवी पर काम किया और ये पहले तैयार हो गई। मूवी को रियल टच देने के लिए इसमें पंजाबी, ब्रज और हिंदी भाषा को यूज किया गया है, जबकि सब टाइटल हिंदी और इंग्लिश दोनों में है, ताकि ये अधिक-से-अधिक लोगों तक पहुंच सके।

फिल्म से लिए गए स्क्रीन शॉर्ट।
फिल्म से लिए गए स्क्रीन शॉर्ट।

टीम में ये लोग

यूनिट प्रोडक्शन मैनेजर आर्यन शर्मा एसडी कॉलेज से बीसीए कर रहे हैं, फिल्ममेकर आर्यमन खुशवाहा दिल्ली से जर्नलिज्म की पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं, एग्जिक्युटिव प्रोड्यूसर पियूष सिंगला कैनेडा से कंप्यूटर साइंस पढ़ रहे हैं, यूनिट प्रोडक्शन मैनेजर व एग्जीक्युटिव प्रोड्यूसर दिवजोत सिंह जटाना एसडी कॉलेज से बीए कर रहे हैं, राइटर, डायरेक्टर व प्रोड्यूसर निशांत सिंह भिंडर डब्लिन से फिल्म प्रोडक्शन स्टडी कर रहे हैं और प्रोड्यूसर व सिनेमाटोग्राफर अंगद सिंह LLB कर रहे हैं। इनके अलावा टीम में क्रिएटिव डायरेक्टर अनमोल सिद्धू, स्कोर कंपोजर जप्प्रीत सिंह,पोस्ट प्रोडक्शन सुपरवाइजर गुरबाज माकन ने काम किया है। एक्टर्स में शिवम कंबोज, AKS मेहराज, गगन गिल, हश्नीन चौहान और जसनूर दियोल शामिल हैं।

ये है फिल्म की कहानी

14 मिनट 30 सेकेंड की इस फिल्म की कहानी एक ऐसे कपल के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है जो गांव से भागने की योजना बनाते हैं। लेकिन, समाज के अलग-अलग परिवेश से होने के चलते उन्हें कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। लड़की गांव के बड़े किसान की बेटी है और लड़का खेत में काम करने वाला मजदूर। जैसे-जैसे फिल्म की कहानी आगे बढ़ती है। अलग-अलग किरदार मूवी में इंट्रोड्यूस होते हैं, जो वसूली, नशा, नशा पकड़ने को लेकर अपने मोटिव्स पर केंद्रित हैं। इसकी शूटिंग पंजाब के रोपड़ जिले में पड़ती नहर के किनारे और उसके इर्द-गिर्द की गई है।

