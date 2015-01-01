पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:62 मरीज पाॅजिटिव मिले, कोरोना से दो की मौत

चंडीगढ़39 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • मरने वालों में एक की उम्र 61 साल तो दूसरे की 78 साल, दोनों पहले ही कई बीमारियों से ग्रस्त थे

कोरोनावयरस के शहर में मंगलवार को 62 नए मामले आए। बीते 24 घंटे में 1181 लोगों के टेस्ट किए गए थे, जिसमें 28 पुरुष और 34 महिलाओं को पॉजिटिव पाया गया। लंबे समय से पॉजिटिव पाए जाने वालों में पुरुषों की संख्या ही ज्यादा है। 61 साल के सेक्टर-24 निवासी एक पुरुष की मौत कोरोना के कारण हो गई। पीजीआई में भर्ती ये बुजुर्ग डायबिटीज और हाइपरटेंशन के शिकार थे।

78 साल के सेक्टर-30 निवासी एक पुरुष की भी मौत हो गई। वे बायोपोलर अफेक्टिव डिसऑर्डर के शिकार थे। इस समय शहर में कुल एक्टिवव केसेज की संख्या 635 है। 139 लोगों को 10 दिन के आइसोलेशन के बाद डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है।

कोरोना टेस्टिंग मोबाइल टीम बुधवार को बस स्टैंड सेक्टर-17 और रेलवे स्टेशन में चेकिंग करेगी। एक टीम बस स्टैंड, दूसरी सेक्टर-26 और सात के कंटेनमेंट होन व सेक्टर आठ, तीसरी टीम सेक्टर 45 रायपुर खुर्द और सेक्टर-20 जोन, चौथी टीम रेलवे स्टेशन और पांचवी टीम पुलिस हॉस्पिटल सेक्टर 26 में चेकिंग करेगी।

भाजपा नेता अरुण सूद पीजीआई से डिस्चार्ज...
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के चंडीगढ़ प्रधान और पूर्व मेयर अरुण सूद को पीजीआई से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है। वे कोविड पॉजिटिव होने के कारण भर्ती थे। उन्होंने डिस्चार्ज होते समय कहा कि कोरोना से जंग बेशक उन्होंने जीती है, लेकिन इसके पीछे स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की मेहनत है।

ऐसे समय में अपना पॉजिटिव एटीट्यूड बनाए रखें और डॉक्टरों के निर्देश का पालन करें। उन्हें डिस्चार्ज करते समय डायरेक्टर प्राे. जगत राम व अस्पताल के अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। उन्होंने वैक्सीन आने तक सभी को मास्क पहनने की राय दी है।

