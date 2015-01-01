पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंडीगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन:69 वकीलों की मेंबरशिप मामला हाईकोर्ट में विद ड्रॉ; शुरू हो रही है काउंटिंग,शाम तक घोषित होगा चुनाव परिणाम

चंडीगढ़4 मिनट पहले
  • एसोसिएशन के प्रेसिडेंट पोस्ट पर चुनाव लड़ने वाले एडवोकेट भाग सिंह सुहाग ने 69 वकीलों की मेंबरशिप पर शक जताते हुए हाईकोर्ट में की थी याचिका दायर

आज शाम तक चंडीगढ़ जिला बार एसोसिएशन के प्रेसिडेंट और अन्य पदाधिकारियों का चुनाव परिणाम घोषित हो जाएगा। बार एसोसिएशन के 69 वकीलों की मेंबरशिप के मामले में हाईकोर्ट में दायर याचिका पर सोमवार को सुनवाई थी जो विद ड्रॉ कर ली गई है। अब वोटों की काउंटिंग शुरू हो रही है और शाम तक नतीजे भी घोषित हाे जाएंगे।

बता दें कि एसोसिएशन के प्रेसिडेंट पोस्ट पर चुनाव लड़ने वाले एडवोकेट भाग सिंह सुहाग ने 69 वकीलों की मेंबरशिप पर शक जताते हुए चुनाव से एक दिन पहले पांच नवंबर को हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी। एडवोकेट सुहाग ने कहा था कि इन वकीलों की मेंबरशिप फीस और अन्य ड्यूस को पिछली एग्जीक्यूटिव बॉडी ने अपने फायदे के लिए माफ कर दिया जोकि गैर कानूनी और एसोसिएशन के संविधान के खिलाफ है।

इस याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट ने आज के लिए सुनवाई की तारीख तय की थी। लेकिन हाईकोर्ट ने कहा था कि 6 नवंबर को वोटिंग करवा ली जाए लेकिन जो विवादित मेंबर हैं उनकी वोट को अलग बैलेट में डलवाया जाए। अब हाईकोर्ट में तय होगा कि इनकी वोट वैलिड मानी जाएगी या नहीं। हालांकि इन 69 वकीलों में से 17 ही वोट डालने पहुंचे थे।

52.91 प्रतिशत हुई थी वोटिंग

बता दें कि डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट्स में कोविड 19 के चलते अप्रैल महीने में होने वाले चंडीगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव 6 नवंबर को हुए थे। कुल मिलाकर 52.91 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई थी। 2846 में से 1506 वोट डले थे।

इनकी किस्मत का होगा फैसला

  • प्रेसिडेंट: मुनीष दिवान, भाग सिंह सुहाग, नीरज हंस
  • वाइस प्रेसिडेंट: पलविंदर सिंह लक्की, अमृतवीर सिंह, अंकित गुप्ता
  • सेक्रेटरी: गगन अग्रवाल, करमजीत सिंह
  • जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी: गुरविंदर कौर, पूजा रानी
  • ट्रेजरर: विकास कुमार, चंदन शर्मा
