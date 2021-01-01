पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:नए फ्रीज में निकला फॉल्ट कंपनी पर 7 हजार हर्जाना

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • डीलर को फ्रीज के पैसे रिफंड करने के निर्देश

डिस्ट्रिक्ट कंज्यूमर कमीशन चंडीगढ़ ने एलजी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स इंडिया और एक डीलर पर 7 हजार रुपए हर्जाना लगाया। कंपनी ने डिफेक्टेड रेफ्रिजरेटर कस्टमर को बेच दिया था। कस्टमर ने कई बार शिकायत भी की लेकिन कंपनी ने उसे रिप्लेस नहीं किया। जिसके बाद कस्टमर ने कंपनी के खिलाफ शिकायत दी। कमीशन ने सेक्टर-31 की रहने वाली डॉ.बिमला भाटिया की शिकायत पर ये फैसला सुनाया है।

डॉ.भाटिया ने शिकायत में बताया था कि उन्होंने 7 अगस्त 2019 को सेक्टर-31 के सचदेवा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स से नया फ्रीज खरीदा था। जिसकी कीमत 53 हजार 449 रुपए थी। लेकिन कुछ दिनों बाद उन्हें पता चला कि फ्रीज के कम्प्रेसर में खराबी थी।

उन्होंने कंपनी से बात की तो उन्होंने फ्रीज रिप्लेस कर दिया। लेकिन जो नया फ्रीज दिया वह भी खराब निकला। उसके बेस में एक बड़ा सुराख था। डॉ.भाटिया की नजर जब गई तो उन्होंने फौरन कंपनी को इस बारे में शिकायत दी। कंपनी ने शिकायत को अनसुना कर दिया।

कंपनी ने कहा कि उसकी गलती नहीं...

कंपनी ने कमीशन में अपना पक्ष रखते हुए कहा कि उनकी कोई गलती नहीं है। इससे पहले भी जब उन्होंने फ्रीज की शिकायत दी थी तो उन्होंने उसका हल कर दिया था। लेकिन अब फ्रीज में जिस सुराख या होल की बात की जा रही है वह कस्टमर की खुद की गलती से हुआ है। इसलिए कंपनी ने इस शिकायत को खारिज करने की मांग की।

दोनों पक्षों की बहस सुनने के बाद कंज्यूमर कमीशन ने डॉ.भाटिया की शिकायत को सही ठहराते हुए कंपनी और डीलर को 53 हजार 449 रुपए रिफंड करने के निर्देश दिए। इसके अलावा 7 हजार रुपए हर्जाना लगाया और 5 हजार रुपए मुकदमा खर्च अदा करने के लिए भी कहा।

