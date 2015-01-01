पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से से निपटने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कसी:कोरोना की जांच के लिए 750 टीमें उतारी जाएंगी, सूबे के हर घर तक पहुंचने की तैयारी

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना के दूसरे चरण से निपटने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कसी कमर
  • टीचिंग और नॉन टीचिंग स्टाफ,बच्चों, फैक्टरी वर्कर, दुकानदारों के टेस्ट प्राथमिकता के आधार पर होंगे

पंजाब में कोरोना वायरस के दूसरे फेज से निपटने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग और सरकार पूरी तैयारी के साथ जुट चुकी है। पहले फेज के कोरोना से सबक सीखते हुए इस बार पंजाब में कोरोना के मरीजों की जल्दी से जल्दी स्क्रीनिंग पर जोर दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमें पूरे दल बल के साथ मैदान में उतरने की तैयारी कर चुकी है। इसको लेकर विभाग ने अपनी तैयारियों का एक ड्राफ्ट तैयार कर लिया है और उसी के हिसाब से कोरोना के दूसरे संभावित फेज से निपटने के लिए काम करेंगे। इसके लिए विभाग बड़े स्तर पर काम करते हुए बड़ी संख्या में अपने कर्मचारियों को फील्ड में तैनात करेगा। इसको लेकर अधिकारियों के बीच अभी भी मीटिंग का दौर चल रहा है एवं आगे की तैयारियों को लेकर जायजा किया जा रहा है। विभाग की ओर से खासतौर पर इस बात पर फोकस किया जा रहा है कि ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों की स्क्रीनिंग की जाए और पता लगते ही उपचार शुरू कर दिया जाए। जिससे विभाग को दो फायदे होंगे एक तो सूबे में मौतों के आंकड़ों पर काबू पाया जा सकेगा और दूसरा मरीजों से दूसरे लोगों को संक्रमण को बढ़ने से रोका जा सकेगा।

इन जगहों पर रहेगी विभाग की नजर
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से शिक्षण संस्थानों, मंडियों, सरकारी कार्यालयों, औद्योगिक इकाइयों और कामर्शियल इलाकों सहित ज्यादा भीड़ भाड़ वाली मार्केटों में टेस्टिंग पर जोर दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की 750 टीमों को तैनात किया जाएगा और यह टीमें मोबाइल टेस्टिंग के जरिए इन जगहों पर जाकर सैंपल लेंगी। ताकि लोगों की स्क्रीनिंग की जा सकें।

टेस्ट से संक्रमण रोकने में मिलेगी मदद

विभाग के अधिकारियों का मानना है कि स्कूलों एवं कॉलेजों में टीचिंग और नॉन टीचिंग स्टाफ, स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों, दूसरे शिक्षण संस्थानों, हेल्थ वर्करों, फैक्टरी में काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों दुकानदारों और खाने पीने का सामान बेचने वालों के टेस्ट प्राथमिकता के आधार पर किए जाएंगे। जिससे इन लोगों से दूसरे लोगों को संक्रमण होने के खतरे को कम किया जा सके।

इन जगहों पर होते हैं टेस्ट
सूबे में 7 जगहों पर टेस्टिंग की जाती है। इनमें पटियाला मेडिकल कालेज, अमृतसर मेडिकल कालेज, फरीदकोट मेडिकल कालेज, लुधियाना, जालंधर के अस्पतालों सहित पंजाब बायोटेक इनक्यूबेटर मोहाली, फोरेंसिक साइंस लैबरेटरी मोहाली के अलावा केंद्र द्वारा संचालित संस्थानों में पीजीआई एमईआर और सीएसआईआर सहित निजी लैबोट्ररियों में टेस्ट किया जाते हैं।

हाउस टू हाउस सर्वे में 42 फीसदी लोगों को किया गया था शामिल
सूबे में सरकार ने डोर टू डोर सर्वे के दौरान 42 फीसदी लोगों को कवर किया था। इस दौरान कई लोगों में लक्षण न होने पर भी कोरोना से संक्रमित पाए गए थे। दूसरे फेज के आने से पहले रोजाना टेस्टिंग 30 हजार तक पहुंच जाने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग दूसरे फेस से निपटने को तैयार
दूसरे संभावित फेज से निपटने के लिए विभाग ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। विभाग का जोर स्क्रीनिंग पर रहेगा। इससे संक्रमण के बढ़ने से रोकने में मदद मिलेगी।
-बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री

