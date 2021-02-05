पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंड बाजा और बारात...:चंडीगढ़ में 16 लड़के-लड़कियों ने एक साथ कहा-हम तुम्हारे हैं सनम, एक के इजहार में धर्म आड़े आया; बेगाने बने अपने

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार को सेक्टर 44 में भारत विकास परिषद द्वारा आयोजित सामूहिक विवाह समारोह में आठ जोड़े शादी के बंधन में बंधे। - Dainik Bhaskar
मंगलवार को सेक्टर 44 में भारत विकास परिषद द्वारा आयोजित सामूहिक विवाह समारोह में आठ जोड़े शादी के बंधन में बंधे।

सेक्टर 17 में प्राइवेट जॉब करते-करते केहर सिंह और सोनिया एक दूसरे को दिल दे बैठे। जीवनभर एक साथ रहने के सपने संजोने लगे। लेकिन, आड़े आ रहा था सोनिया का मुस्लिम धर्म। उनका परिवार इस शादी के बिलकुल विरुद्ध था। मां-बाप ने भी अल्टीमेटम दे दिया। लेकिन, सच्चे प्यार में कोई रुकावट नहीं आई। सोनिया ने अपना धर्म परिवर्तन किया। हिंदु बनीं और हिंदु रीति रिवाज से सात फेरे लेकर हमेशा के लिए केहर सिंह की हो गई। दुख बस इतना था कि इस शादी में उसका परिवार शामिल नहीं था। हालांकि, केहर सिंह के परिवार ने सोनिया को खुशी-खुशी अपना लिया है।

सोनिया और केहर सिंह।
सोनिया और केहर सिंह।

ये शादी मंगलवार को सेक्टर 44 में भारत विकास परिषद द्वारा आयोजित सामूहिक विवाह समारोह में संपन्न हुई। केहर सिंह और सोनिया समेत आठ जोड़े शादी के बंधन में बंधे। इस मौके पर हिमाचल भाजपा के सह प्रभारी और भाजपा चंडीगढ़ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष संजय टंडन इस दौरान नवविवाहित जोड़ों को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे थे।

हिमाचल भाजपा के सह प्रभारी और भाजपा चंडीगढ़ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष संजय टंडन इस दौरान नवविवाहित जोड़ों को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे।
हिमाचल भाजपा के सह प्रभारी और भाजपा चंडीगढ़ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष संजय टंडन इस दौरान नवविवाहित जोड़ों को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे।

भारत विकास परिषद के एग्जीक्यूटिव मेंबर देविंदर भोला ने बताया कि यह 12वां सामूहिक विवाह समारोह था। उन्होंने बताया कि इस समारोह में वे हर जाति धर्म के बच्चों की शादियां करवाते हैं। हर साल 20 जोड़ों की शादी अरेंज करते हैं, लेकिन इस साल कोरोना के चलते उन्होंने 8 जोड़ों की शादी ही अरेंज की। वे शादी से पहले लड़का-लड़की और उनके परिवारों की अच्छे से वैरिफिकेशन करवाते हैं। सबके सहयोग से शादी आयोजित की जाती है।

अपनी दुल्हनों के साथ फोटो के लिए पोज देते दूल्हे।
अपनी दुल्हनों के साथ फोटो के लिए पोज देते दूल्हे।

नाचते-गाते आए बाराती

सेक्टर 44 का कम्युनिटी सेंटर बिलकुल ऐसे ही सजा था जैसे हमारे-आपके घर की शादी में सजता है। दूल्हे और बाराती पूरे बैंड-बाजे के साथ बारात लेकर नाचते-गाते आए। स्नैक्स और खाने-पीने का प्रबंध भी टॉप क्लास था। पंडिताें ने पूरे विधि-विधान और मंत्रों से इन शादियों को संपन्न करवाया। इसमें शहर के गणमान्य लोगों ने अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज करवाई।

