पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एजुकेशन:8वीं के 85 स्टूडेंट्स को 12वीं तक सालाना 12 हजार रुपए की मिलेगी स्कॉलरशिप

चंडीगढ़33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह परीक्षा 13 दिसंबर को आयोजित होगी। सरकारी और प्राइवेट दोनों ही स्कूलों के आठवीं क्लास में पढ़ रहे हैं स्टूडेंट्स इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
  • आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर स्टूडेंट्स को इसके लिए क्लियर करना होगा एग्जाम

स्टेट काउंसिल आफ एजुकेशनल रिसर्च एंड ट्रेनिंग (एससीईआरटी) द्वारा नेशनल मींस कम मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप की परीक्षा का शेड्यूल जारी किया गया है। यह परीक्षा 13 दिसंबर को आयोजित होगी। सरकारी और प्राइवेट दोनों ही स्कूलों के आठवीं क्लास में पढ़ रहे हैं स्टूडेंट्स इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

अगर एग्जाम में बेहतरीन नंबर्स से पास हुए ताे 12वीं क्लास तक 12 हजार रुपए सालाना की स्कॉलरशिप मिलेगी। इस परीक्षा में वह स्टूडेंट ही बैठ सकते हैं जिनके पेरेंट आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर हैं यानी उनकी सालाना आय डेढ़ लाख रुपए से कम है। चंडीगढ़ से कुल 85 स्टूडेंट्स को यह स्कॉलरशिप मिलेगी। इसके लिए एससीईआरटी की वेबसाइट पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

6 नवंबर तक अप्लाई करना होगा
6 नवंबर तक स्टूडेंट्स को अप्लाई करना होगा। 13 दिसंबर 2020 को चंडीगढ़ के विभिन्न सेंटरों में परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। 90 अंकों की लिखित परीक्षा में दो पेपर होंगे, जिसमें मेंटल एबिलिटी टेस्ट और स्कॉलिस्टिक एप्टीट्यूट टेस्ट होगा। एग्जाम का रिजल्ट मार्च 2021 में घोषित किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें