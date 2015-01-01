पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बेशर्म बहू-बेदर्द सिस्टम:जायदाद के लिए 85 साल की सास पर बहु ने कराया हमला, पुलिस ने आरोपी की जगह बुजुर्ग के खिलाफ की FIR

चंडीगढ़ (आरती एम अग्निहोत्री).9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जमीन जायदाद पर कब्जा करने के लिए बहू ने अपनी मां, भानजी और गुंडे भिजवाकर बुजुर्ग महिला पर हमला करवाया। उसे इतना पिटवाया कि उसकी कलाई की हड्‌डी तक बाहर आ गई।
  • महिला ने पंजाब के CM कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और DGP दिनकर गुप्ता के पास ईमेल के जरिए अर्जी लगाई है

5 साल की कुलविंदर कौर ने नौ साल पहले बड़े बेटे अवतार सिंह का ब्याह बलबीर कौर से किया था। सोचा था कि पोते-पोतियों काे अपनी गोद में खिलाएगी। लेकिन, उसके सारे सपने उस वक्त टूट गए जब बेटे की मौत के बाद बहू ने न सिर्फ दूसरी शादी रचा ली, बल्कि जमीन जायदाद पर कब्जा करने के लिए गुंडे भिजवाकर बुजुर्ग महिला पर हमला करवाया। उसे इतना पिटवाया कि उसकी कलाई की हड्‌डी तक बाहर आ गई।

बुजुर्ग महिला का कहना है कि उनकी बहू जायदाद हथियाने के लिए कभी भी उनकी हत्या कर सकती है।
बुजुर्ग महिला का कहना है कि उनकी बहू जायदाद हथियाने के लिए कभी भी उनकी हत्या कर सकती है।

बावजूद इसके जब जान का खतरा बताते हुए बुजुर्ग ने इंसाफ के लिए पुलिस के पास गुहार लगाई तो आरोपियों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने की बजाय पुलिस ने उल्टा बुजुर्ग महिला पर ही 107/51 यानी कि आपसी लड़ाई झगड़े का मामला दर्ज कर दिया। अब महिला इंसाफ के लिए दर-दर भटक रही है लेकिन उसकी सुनवाई कहीं नहीं हो रही। हारकर महिला ने पंजाब के CM कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और DGP दिनकर गुप्ता के पास ईमेल के जरिए अर्जी लगाई है।बुजुर्ग महिला का कहना है कि उनकी बहू जायदाद हथियाने के लिए कभी भी उनकी हत्या कर सकती है।

ये है मामला

पेस मेकर के सहारे जी रही 85 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला कुलविंदर कौर पत्नी स्व. गुरमीत सिंह, निवासी मेहली, तहसील बंगा, जिला शहीद भगत सिंह नगर, पंजाब ने बताया कि उनके दोनों बेटों अवतार सिंह व जुझार सिंह की मौत हो चुकी है। उन्होंने अपनी सारी जमीन-जायदाद अपने छोटे बेटे की बेटी के नाम कर रखी है। 2017 में उनके बड़े बेटे अवतार सिंह की मौत के दो महीने के बाद बहू बलबीर कौर ने चोरी छुपे अमरीका में रहने वाले हरजिन्दर सिंह, निवासी गांव शोकरों, के साथ दूसरी शादी कर ली।

बावजूद इसके उसने जायदाद पर नजर रखी। जायदाद हथियाने के लिए उसने अपनी भांजी प्रीति उर्फ जसकरन मौली बेटी हरविंदर सिंह, निवासी नंगल खेड़ा, तहसील फगवाड़ा, जिला कपूरथला को केयरटेकर बना कर जबरन उनके घर में रखा है। बलबीर कौर की शह पर प्रीति उनके साथ गाली-गलौज व मारपीट करती है और आए दिन कहती रहती है कि सारी जमीन-जायदाद उसके नाम कर दे वरना जान से हाथ धोना पड़ेगा।

पूर्व बहू बलबीर कौर।
पूर्व बहू बलबीर कौर।

विश्वकर्मा दिवस पर करवाया महिला पर हमला

बुजुर्ग महिला ने बताया कि 15 नवंबर को कई असामाजिक तत्वों को भेज कर बहू बलबीर कौर ने उनपर न सिर्फ तेजधार हथियारों से हमला करवाया, बल्कि घर से भी बाहर करवा दिया है।15 नवंबर की घटना के बाद बेहद दुखी व तंग होकर उन्होंने SSP नवांशहर से मुलाकात कर सारी कहानी से अवगत कराया कि किस प्रकार बलबीर कौर व प्रीति ने मिलकर उनका जीना हराम कर रखा है व इस सर्दी के मौसम में घर से बेघर कर दिया है। इस पर SSP अलका मीणा ने उन्हें SDM, बंगा साहिब के पास अपनी दरख्वास्त देने को कहा जिस पर वे इस अधिकारी से भी मिली परंतु न तो पुलिस और न ही प्रशासन ने अब तक कोई कार्रवाई की।

दूसरे पति हरजिंदर सिंह के साथ पूर्व बहू बलबीर कौर।
दूसरे पति हरजिंदर सिंह के साथ पूर्व बहू बलबीर कौर।

अधिकारी बना रहे समझौते का दबाव

कुलविंदर कौर ने बताया कि मेहली पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज ASI दूणी चंद उनपर समझौते का दबाव बना रहा है अन्यथा मुझपर ही मामला दर्ज करने की धमकी दे रहा है। SHO नीरज चौधरी भी राजीनामा का दबाव बना रहा है। बुजुर्ग का कहना है कि यदि उनकी संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मृत्यु हो जाती है तो सारी जिम्मेदारी बलबीर कौर व प्रीति के साथ-साथ मामले के IO, SHO, SSP एवं SDM पर भी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजदयू ने आखिरी वक्त पर व्हिप जारी कर तेजस्वी का खेल बिगाड़ा, भाजपा को पहली बार स्पीकर की कुर्सी मिली - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें