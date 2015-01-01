पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:92 कोरोना संक्रमित, एक की मौत; अब तक 299 मरीजों की गई जान

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • 134 मरीज कोरोना वायरस से ठीक हुए, शहर में अभी भी 838 मरीज हैं एक्टिव

शहर में कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा 300 पहुंचने वाला है। शुक्रवार को 92 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज पाए गए। पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 18502 के पार पहुंच गई है। शुक्रवार को कोरोना पॉजिटिव एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। इसके साथ शहर में कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा 299 हो गया है। एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 838 है।

शहर के विभिन्न हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट 134 मरीज कोरोना से ठीक होकर अपने घरों को रवाना हो गए। अब तक कोरोना को मात देेने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 17365 हो गई है। सेक्टर-35 में 8, सेक्टर-45,46 व मनीमाजरा में 6-6 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। सेक्टर-23 में चार मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए।

इसके अलावा सेक्टर-39 में 5 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। सेक्टर-32, 27,40,17,18 में तीन-तीन पॉजिटिव मरीज पाए गए। सेक्टर-43 के 88 साल के बुजुर्ग हाईपरटेंशन और कोर्निया आर्टरी डिजीज के मरीज थे। कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के चलते उन्होंने मोहाली के ग्रेसियन हॉस्पिटल में उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया।

नए कोरोना केस आने के बाद 6 एरिया कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाए

चंडीगढ़ | कोरोना के नए मामले आने के बाद चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने शुक्रवार को 6 और एरिया को माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित कर दिया। इफेक्टेड एरिया कमेटी की सिफारिशों पर डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट के तहत एडवाइजर ने निर्देश जारी किए। सभी एरिया को सील किया गया है। अगले 14 दिनों तक कोई नया केस इन जगहों से नहीं आता है तो ही यहां से सख्ती हटाई जाएगी।

यहां अब आने-जाने पर पाबंदी

  • सेक्टर-20 में मकान नंबर-2952 से 2957 तक
  • सेक्टर-27 में मकान नंबर-34 से 38 तक
  • सेक्टर-30 में मकान नंबर 2-बी से 5-बी तक और 67-बी से 75-बी तक
  • सेक्टर-44ए में मकान नंबर-37 से 40 तक
  • सेक्टर-45सी में मकान नंबर-2139 से 2142 तक
  • चरण सिंह काॅलोनी मौलीजागरां में
  • मकान नंबर-931 से 934 तक।

जीएमसीएच-32 में पोस्ट कोविड क्लीनिक आज से शुरू
चंडीगढ़ | जीएमएसएच-32 में जिन लोगों को कोरोना होने के बाद जो दिक्कतें आ रही हैं, उनकी परेशानी के लिए शनिवार से पोस्ट कोविड क्लीनिक शुरू की जा रही है। इस क्लीनिक में कोरोना के बाद मरीजों जो दिक्कतें आ रही हैं, उनका अलग से इलाज किया जाएगा।

प्रशासनिक प्रवक्ता अनिल कुमार मोदगिल ने बताया कि यह व्यवस्था शनिवार से शुरू हो जाएगी। इसके लिए एक क्लीनिक अलग से बनाया गया है। यहां पर डॉक्टरों की टीम बैठेगी। रोजाना ओपीडी की तरह यह क्लीनिक भी चलेगा। इससे पहले जीएमएसएच-16 में पोस्ट कोविड क्लीनिक की शुरुआत हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें