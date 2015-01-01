पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्राईसिटी में नहीं थम रहे हैं कोरोना के मामले...:चंडीगढ़ में 2 मरीजों की मौत 93 नए केस आए, मोहाली में 124, पंचकूला में 80 संक्रमित

चंडीगढ़26 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • चंडीगढ़ में 84 मरीजों ने दी महामारी को मात
  • सेक्टर-40, 46 और मनीमाजरा से 5-5 केस आए

फेस्टिव सीजन में लोग लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। बाजार जाते समय मास्क न लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन न करने संक्रमण का फैलाव बढ़ता जा रहा है। यही वजह है कि अक्टूबर में जहां कोरोना के केस कम हो गए थे, वहीं अब फिर से बढ़ने लगे हैं। शुक्रवार को चंडीगढ़ में 93 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इसके साथ ही अब शहर में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या संख्या 15 हजार 636 हो चुकी है।

दूसरी ओर एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या में भी इजाफा हुआ है। शहर में अब तक 1009 एक्टिव हो चुके हैं। शुक्रवार को 84 मरीज कोरोना से ठीक होकर अपने घरों को रवाना हो गए। इसके साथ ही शहर में कोरोना से ठीक होकर जाने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 14381 हो चुकी है। जबकि 96 संदिग्ध लोगों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे गए। इनकी रिपोर्ट शनिवार तक आ जाएगी।

शुक्रवार को सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित मरीज सेक्टर-40, 46 और मनीमाजरा में मिले। यहां पर 5-5 लोग पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। वहीं सेक्टर-4 में भी पांच लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। सेक्टर-42 से चार, सेक्टर-38 से पांच, सेक्टर-33 से चार, सेक्टर-7 और 8 से एक-एक मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। इसके अलावा अन्य सेक्टरों से एक-या दो मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए।

इन मरीजों ने हारी कोरोना से जंग... सेक्टर-21 में 66 साल के बुजुर्ग को हाईपरटेंशन और अन्य बीमारियां थीं। कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के चलते उसने पीजीआई में दम तोड़ दिया। दूसरी ओर डड्‌डूमाजरा काॅलोनी में 60 साल के व्यक्ति की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। उक्त मरीज को डायबिटीज और अन्य बीमारियां भी थीं। उक्त बुजुर्ग ने भी पीजीआई में ही दम तोड़ा।

